Voters for the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association state rankings have taken a shine to the Waunakee boys’ team.
In the most recent poll, the Warriors were ranked No. 1 in Division 1, and Waunakee spent the week of April 25 trying to live up to it.
The Warriors were busy, winning the Badger East mini meet at Watertown Country Club on Thursday, April 28, and turning around the next day to head out west to accept an offer the Warriors couldn’t refuse.
“The varsity team received a last-minute call to play in the Onalaska Invite at the beautiful La Crosse Country Club,” said Waunakee Head Coach Betsy Zadra. “This is the site of our sectional this year, and it was hard to say no even though the team had played in three consecutive 18-hole events already this week and a fourth on Saturday at Erin Hills. This would be a chance for us to get a look at the course we need to master to accomplish our goal of qualifying for state.”
At the Onalaska Invite, the Warriors’s team of Max Brud, Brady Piazza, KC Nichol, August Johnson and Jake Mann finished third with a score of 318.
“Milwaukee Marquette and Hudson tied for 1st place shooting a 315,” said Zadra. “Max Brud played the difficult course brilliantly and shot an even-par 72 and was the invite’s medalist. Quite an accomplishment in a field of the some of the state’s best golfers. August Johnson and KC Nickel shot 80, Brady Piazza shot 86 and Jake Mann shot 88.”
At Watertown, the Warriors compiled a winning score of 312, with Milton (318) in second and DeForest (322) in third.
“Max Brud was medalist with another stress-free 72,” said Zadra. “Auggie Johnson and Brady Piazza were solid with matching 77s and finished tied for third place. KC Nickel shot 86 and Luke Wubbolding had an 88. Waunakee is 2-0 in varsity mini meets this season. We have two mini meets left – at Oak Ridge in Milton and Old Hickory in Beaver Dam.”
The competition was stiff at the Morgan Stanley Championship on Tuesday, April 26, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, as the Warriors – comprising Brud, Nickel, Johnson, Piazza and Drew Berres – placed second.
“Waunakee shot an impressive 313 in tough conditions as Madison Memorial claimed the championship,” said Zadra. “Max Brud was the medalist shooting an even par 72. KC shot an impressive 78, and Brady shot 80. Auggie completed the team scoring with an 83 and Drew Berres shot a 90.”
Going back to Monday, April 25, Waunakee wound up second at the Edgewood Invite at Blackhawk Country Club, collecting a score of 318. Middleton took first with a 312.
“Max finished in second place, shooting an impressive 73, four strokes better than the last time he played Blackhawk at our sectional last June,” said Zadra. “KC Nickel shot 80 and finished in seventh place.”
Johnson shot an 82, followed by Piazza’s 83 and Jake Mann’s 97.
Perhaps the biggest highlight of the week was Waunakee winning the prestigious MACC Fund Invite at Erin Hills and battling the elements to do so.
“With winds blowing up to 40 miles per hour, cold temperatures and horizontal rain and sleet, they battled and grinded better than any of the other teams, which included many of the state’s best teams,” said Zadra. “KC Nickel had a fantastic round of 78 in those conditions and tied for fourth place in the strong field of 144 players. Max Brud shot 82 and tied for eighth place. August Johnson and Brady Piazza both shot 84 and finished tied for 12th place. Besides their 1st place finish in today's invite, they and their 50 other teammates raised over $10,000 for the MACC Fund, helping fund research for childhood cancer.”