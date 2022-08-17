By Peter Lindblad
The Waunakee girls’ golf team opened its season in style, defeating Stoughton in a conference dual match 169-225 on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Coachman’s Golf Resort red nine.
Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock set the tone, as both shot 40s to lead the way.
“[We had] solid ball striking, took some time to adjust to the receptiveness of the greens, still have work to do around the greens to improve short game, specifically putting,” said Warriors Head Coach Paul Miller.
Gabby Ziegler carded a 45, while Georgia Volley finished with a 44.
Then it was on to the Reedsburg Country Club on Friday, Aug. 12, for a varsity scramble, as Stricker and Shipshock tied for 4th with a 69.
“We had three teams playing,” said Miller. “This is the site of the WIAA regional, so it was a really good opportunity for many of the team members to see the course and get a feel of its layout, the receptiveness of the greens as well as speed and slope.”
Volley and Gabby Ziegler totaled a 78 for Waunakee, while Emma Gilding and Maya Ziegler fired an 82.
The Warriors were back at it on Monday and Tuesday, playing at the Brookfield Central/Homestead Classic.
On Day 1, Waunakee played at Fairways of Woodside Golf Course, a par-70 track. Stricker was the Warriors’ top golfer with a 79, while Shipshock carded an 81. Volley set a personal record for 18 holes in competitive play with an 81, with Gabby Ziegler shooting an 89, as did Gilding. Her 89 was also a personal record for 18 holes in competitive play.
“[The] team score of 333 left us in eighth place out of 29 schools after the first day,” said Miller. “[We were] inconsistent around the greens and found challenges getting into a rhythm on the course until the last few holes, where a strong finish by all team members made a difference in the team's overall finish for the day. PR's by both Volley and Gilding, as well as steady play by Gabby Ziegler, made a huge impact on balancing out the team’s scoring.”
On Tuesday, the event switched to Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls. It was moving day for Waunakee, as the Warriors jumped up to fifth place with a 315.
“Play was consistent and steady throughout the day with much better overall play from tee to green,” said Miller. “Stricker finished 12th overall in an incredibly competitive field of players.”
Stricker carded a 72, while Shipshock was just two strokes off her teammate, firing a 74.
Volley had an 84, as Gabby Ziegler shot an 85. Maya Ziegler, playing as a varsity reserve, also had an 85 – her PR for 18 holes in competitive tournament play. Gilding had a 90.
Wauankee plays a dual at DeForest on Thursday, with conference matches against Fort Atkinson on Monday and Watertown on Tuesday. The 15-team Waunakee Invite takes place on Thursday, Aug. 25.