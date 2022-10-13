Waiting her turn
Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker waits for her turn to put on the 9th hole during Tuesday’s round in the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

 Anthony Wahl

A double bogey could have blown up everything for Izzi Stricker. Instead, she birdied the next four holes.

Stricker had never done that before. And that stretch of great play carried her to the WIAA Division 1 state individual girls’ golf championship.