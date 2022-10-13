A double bogey could have blown up everything for Izzi Stricker. Instead, she birdied the next four holes.
Stricker had never done that before. And that stretch of great play carried her to the WIAA Division 1 state individual girls’ golf championship.
The day after her achievement, Izzi still couldn’t believe it.
“It hasn’t really settled in yet,” said Izzi, the first girls’ golfer in Waunakee history to win a state championship. “I woke up this morning, and I thought, ‘I won a state title.’”
In all, Izzi, whose dad, Steve Stricker, is a successful professional golfer, had six birdies on the second day of the state tournament to rally from four strokes down. That double bogey came on hole No. 7. Upset at the turn of events, her dad’s words rolled around in her head.
“He’s told me, ‘Use mistakes as motivation,’” said Izzi. That’s just what she did, shooting a 70 on Day 2 to finish with a score of 143 – no small feat even under the best of circumstances.
“Especially with the conditions with the way they were deteriorating,” said Paul Miller, head coach for Waunakee.
After the first day, Stricker was four shots out of first place, as Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker and Brookfield East’s Payton Haugen were tied for the top spot after firing 69s. Stricker, however, saved her best for last, recovering from the seventh hole trouble to birdie holes 8, 9, 10 and 11 at University Ridge Golf Course.
Meanwhile, the weather was beginning to turn. Miller said the wind was picking up and leaves were falling everywhere. It didn’t matter to Stricker, who just battled her way through.
“I just kept the same mindset the whole day,” said Stricker. “The weather was the same for everybody. We all had to play in them.”
At the same time, Stricker added, “I had a lot of adrenaline.”
The leaves started becoming a real problem.
“You could only clear so many before it was deemed excessive,” said Miller.
It didn’t matter to Stricker. Any time she hit a rough patch, she was able to get back on track immediately.
“I did a good job of bouncing back after making mistakes,” said Stricker. “I felt like I did a good job of handling the pressure. I’m glad I made the mistake early on. That was motivation for me.”
Miller said he talked to Stricker three times during the season to see if she ever wanted him to tell her how she was doing during a meet and what she needed to win. Every time, she said, “No.”
So, Miller kept quiet at state … sort of. After Stricker recorded the four consecutive birdies, she said she had an inkling that she was in the running for a state title.
With a laugh, Miller related, “I might have let the cat out of the bag at the end when I said something like, ‘Let’s finish this.’”
Miller listed all the qualities that make Stricker a champion. Her iron play around the greens is strong. She putts well, and she’s “big off the tee,” said Miller. At state, in addition to totaling six birdies on the final day, Stricker shot 6-under on par-5s at University Ridge.
Miller said that’s where Stricker really shined.
“Because of her length, her huge drives, she had eagle looks a lot,” said Miller. That put Stricker in position to make putts in two and still get birdies.
For all her technical skill and ability, according to Miller, it really came down to one thing for Stricker: resiliency.
“It all starts with the support she has from her family,” said Miller.
Going into the last day, Stricker said she was aiming to card a 68.
“It was far-fetched, but I had to shoot for something under par,” said Stricker. “If I could do that, it would put me in a good position.”
Having her dad as a role model helps. Izzi has watched Steve perform under pressure with grace and a cool demeanor on the pro circuit.
“Just how he handles his emotions, I’ve learned a lot on the mental side of the game as well as the golf side,” said Izzi.
Meanwhile, Izzi’s teammates were dealing with their own issues. The Warriors ended up finishing fifth as a team with a 665. Westosha Central repeated as team Division 1 champions, scoring 626.
On Day One, Waunakee finished with a 334, despite ideal conditions.
“We gave up a few strokes,” said Miller.
Going into the final day, the Warriors wanted to do better. They had played a lot leading up to the state meet, and then they finished 18 holes on the first day. Considering the change in the weather, lowering their score by three strokes was a big deal.
“They were determined to shoot a lower score, and we did,” said Miller. “The way they finished the back nine, that was when they were the most tired, but that’s when the finished the strongest.”
Miller said the team collected “so many pars” over the last five holes to make “a strong, strong finish.”
The Warriors closed by shooting 331, the third lowest round on Day 2. Second-place Middleton was one shot better with a 330, as the Cardinals totaled 645.
Izzi said the team liked the position they were in with the final 18 holes ahead of them. She added, “This is the best chemistry of a team I’ve ever been around.”
In addition to Stricker, the Warriors had a loaded lineup this season. Jordan Shipshock finished in a tie for 22nd at state, going 82 and 80 for a two-day total of 162. Five others also had 162s.
Emma Gilding and Gabby Ziegler ended up 57th and 58th, respectively, while fellow Warrior Georgia Volley tied for 59th.
Looking back on the season, the Warriors accomplished quite a bit, including a Badger East title and an individual sectional title for Stricker, along with qualifying for state after taking second in sectionals.
“We ticked all the boxes,” said Miller.