The Waunakee girls’ golf team did it. The Warriors are headed to the WIAA Division 1 State meet.
After taking second to the host school at the Middleton sectional on Monday, Oct. 3, the Warriors qualified for state, as Izzi Stricker fired a 76 to emerge as the individual winner.
Jordan Shipshock tied for second with Middleton’s Vivian Cressman. They were both one shot back of Stricker.
Gabby Ziegler finished 15th with a 92 for Waunakee, while Georgia Volley ended up in a tie for 22nd after carding a 96. The Warriors’ Emma Gilding was knotted up with DeForest’s Avery Meek and Monona Grove’s Kaylyn McQueeney for 31st. All three finished with 101s.
Reedsburg RegionalLed by Stricker, the Waunakee girls’ golf team won the Reedsburg regional on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The Warriors are competing at the Middleton sectional on Monday, Oct. 3, as a team after topping the field at Reedsburg with a score of 328. Middleton was second with a 335, followed by Reedsburg (358), Sun Prairie West (367), Madison West (372), DeForest (416), Baraboo (428) and Sun Prairie East (437).
Stricker was the individual winner, firing a 74. Her score was two shots better than Middleton’s Cressman, who had a 76.
Waunakee’s Shipshock finished fourth overall, shooting a 79. Volley ended up seventh for the Warriors with an 87, while teammate Gilding tied for eighth with an 88. Three others also shot 88s.
Ziegler carded a 91 for Waunakee and tied for 13th with two other golfers.