Girls golf: Warriors named Academic All-State
Oct 21, 2022
Five members of the Waunakee girls' golf team have received Academic All-State Honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.They are Emma Gilding, Gabby Ziegler, Georgia Volley, Jordan Shipshock and Izzi Stricker.