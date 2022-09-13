The Waunakee girls’ golf team isn’t shying away from tough competition.
Taking part in the Brookfield Central Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Warriors finished in a fourth-place tie with Arrowhead behind Jordan Shipshock and Izzi Stricker.
Shipshock shot a 3-over 75 to place seventh, while Stricker finished right behind her in eighth with a 76. Georgia Volley’s 89 was good enough for 28th, as Gabby Ziegler carded a 94 to end up 33rd.
“The strong field of teams included last season's state champions and this year's No. 1 ranked Division 1 team, Westosha Central, as well as other top teams in the state,” said Waunakee Head Coach Paul Miller.
A day later, Waunakee hosted Beaver Dam in a dual meet at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek, with the Warriors pulling off a 65-stroke victory. They won 167 to 232. Stricker paced Waunakee with a 39, as Emma Gilding scored a personal-best score in competition with a 42. Shipshock and Volley both had 43s.
The junior varsity also won with a score of 219, led by Maya Ziegler's 49. Bella Schafer followed with a 50, as Lily Frey fired a 57 and Katelyn Gnorsi had a 63.
On Saturday, Waunakee played in the 20-team Cardinal Invite at Pleasant View, taking second place with a score of 333. The Warriors were just seven shots behind Middleton, as Stricker and Shipshock tied for fourth with matching 78s. Volley finished 15th with an 86, as Gilding rounded out scoring for the team with a 91.
New Rankings
Waunakee is ranked seventh in the updated Week 3 Division 1 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin girls’ golf poll.
The Warriors had 70 votes. Westosha Central is ranked first, followed by Union Grove, Middleton, Brookfield East, Arrowhead and Oconomowoc.
Teams ranked behind Waunakee included Tomah, Notre Dame and Bay Port.