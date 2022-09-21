Nice approach shot
Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker hits an approach on the back nine during Day 2 of the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at University Ridge in Verona. Stricker finished 14th individually with a two-day total of 155 to lead the Warriors, who finished tied for sixth as a team with an overall score of 666.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

Go ahead and crown the Waunakee’s girls’ golf team Badger East Conference champions.

On Tuesday, the Warriors endured a stretch of bad weather to win the conference tournament at Yahara Hills Golf Course.