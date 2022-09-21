Go ahead and crown the Waunakee’s girls’ golf team Badger East Conference champions.
On Tuesday, the Warriors endured a stretch of bad weather to win the conference tournament at Yahara Hills Golf Course.
“On Tuesday, the Warriors put in long hours at Yahara Hills East during the Badger Conference East Tournament,” said Paul Miller, Waunakee’s head coach. “With an hour weather delay right in the middle of the round, the Warriors didn't lose their stride to shoot a 324 to win the tournament and the conference title.”
Izzi Stricker was the meet medalist, firing a two-over 74. Jordan Shipshock wasn’t far behind, as she shot a four-over 76. Georgia Volley and Emma Gilding finished with 87s, while Gabby Ziegler had an 89 to round out the scoring for Waunakee.
“Both Gabby Ziegler and Emma Gilding achieved second-team all-conference honors while Izzi Stricker, Jordan Shipshock and Georgia Volley secured first-team all-conference honors,” said Miller.
Janesville Parker Invitational
In preparation for the conference meet, Waunakee took part in a 20-team invite, finishing three shots out of first place.
“Of note was that the team was paired with the top three teams in the state (Westosha Central, Union Grove and Middleton) and was able to top two of the three,” said Miller. “The race for first went down to the last holes between Middleton and Waunakee, with Middleton topping the Warriors by three. The 311 score put up by Izzi Stricker, Jordan Shipshock, Georgia Volley and Emma Gilding is a program best.”
Stricker was second, with a outstanding performance. She shot a two-under 69, putting her two shots out of first. Shipshock finished fourth with an even-par 71, as Gilding shot a personal best 81 for 18th place. Volley’s 90 was good enough for 34th place, completing the team scoring.
