Early season matches are showing just how good the Waunakee girls’ golf team is.
After beating DeForest on Aug. 18, at Lake Windsor Country Club, the Warriors turned back Fort Atkinson and Watertown in a pair of home meets on Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Waunakee defeated Fort Atkinson 166-208, with Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock both shooting 39s. Emma Gilding finished with a 43, while Georgia Volley had a 45 in the dual.
“Great conditions for playing our first home match at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek,” said Warrior Head Coach Paul Miller. “Some very solid play from tee to green by all team members. The pins (holes) on the front nine were in some very challenging positions; making two putts tricky, bringing three putts into the equation, which, was what hindered scores from being even lower.”
The Warriors’ junior varsity team also won. The score was 245-288, as Maya Ziegler fired a 56 to lead the way.
The next day, Waunakee got the best of Watertown, winning 172-269 at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
Bunched together, Stricker and Volley both carded 42s, with Shipshock shooting a 43. Gabby Ziegler wasn’t far behind, as she finished with a 45.
“The Meadows played hard and fast throughout the round, and the team had to also manage slow play conditions within their pairings, which honestly kept anyone from really getting into any kind of a rhythm during their round,” said Miller. “It was a good learning experience in how to deal with adversity not presented by the course, but by other outside factors. I'm certain we'll grow from what we learned.”
In the junior varsity match, Waunakee shot 217 as a team, with Watertown turning in an incomplete. Bella Schafer and Ziegler both shot 53s, as freshman Paige Wilcox turned in a 55.
“This was a very encouraging score and a nice bounce back from the previous day's round for the JV,” said Miller. “The highlight of the round was when freshman Paige Wilcox holed out for an eagle 2 on the par-4 8th hole at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek from 110 yards out.”
Against DeForest, Waunakee’s JV team collected a score of 213, with Maya Ziegler pacing the Warriors with a 46.