Girls golf: Waunakee ranked seventh in latest GCAW state Division 1 poll
Sep 9, 2022
Waunakee is ranked seventh in the updated Week 3 Division 1 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin girls' golf poll, released today.The Warriors had 70 votes. Westosha Central is ranked first, followed by Union Grove, Middleton, Brookfield East, Arrowhead and Oconomowoc.Teams ranked behind Waunakee included Tomah, Notre Dame and Bay Port.