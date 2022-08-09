Putting practice
Buy Now

Gabby Ziegler (black hoodie) practices putting with Waunakee teammate Jordan Shipshock on Tuesday at The Meadows at Six Mile Creek golf course. The defending Badger East champion Warriors started practice this week in preparation for the upcoming season.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

So, what are Gabby Ziegler, Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock going to do for an encore?

After the trio helped the Waunakee girls’ golf team win the inaugural Badger East Conference championship, with Stricker earning Player of the Year honors, they’re aiming for bigger and better things in 2022.