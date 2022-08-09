Gabby Ziegler (black hoodie) practices putting with Waunakee teammate Jordan Shipshock on Tuesday at The Meadows at Six Mile Creek golf course. The defending Badger East champion Warriors started practice this week in preparation for the upcoming season.
So, what are Gabby Ziegler, Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock going to do for an encore?
After the trio helped the Waunakee girls’ golf team win the inaugural Badger East Conference championship, with Stricker earning Player of the Year honors, they’re aiming for bigger and better things in 2022.
It’ll all come down to one thing.
“We should vie for another conference title this season,” said Warrior Head Coach Paul Miller. “To do this we’ll need consistency from everyone – avoiding streaks of holes with double bogey and higher scores. We need the new girls coming into varsity positions to also have consistency while constantly working to enhance both the mental and physical approach to the game, gaining valuable experience as the season progresses.”
The Warriors went 6-0 in conference matches a year ago. They lost two letterwinners from the 2021 team, with three returning.
Miller said Waunakee is still getting familiar with the conference.
“This is only the second season of the Badger Conference East, and so there is still a lot to get to know about the teams and their individual players and programs,” said Miller. “It should be another great season to compete at several new courses that we haven’t played in the past.”
With three top performers back, Waunakee is considered the favorite to win the Badger East, according to Miller. The Warriors will face a stiff challenge as they look to repeat as champs.
“Milton has been a consistently strong team throughout its history, and I would expect the same high quality of play from them, especially with the level of play of their No. 1,” said Miller. “DeForest also is showing great promise as their young program continues to develop.”
With 24 girls out for golf this fall, Waunakee is deep and talented.
“Our experienced players have a great work ethic that we hope is contagious for our younger and newer team members,” said Miller. “We have great leadership in our team captain, Gabby Ziegler, as well as juniors Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock. Our numbers are strong for a girls’ golf program, so we are excited about developing their games as many of the girls have shown a real desire to improve through hard work, asking questions, not being afraid to fail, and then rebound and try again.”
Miller said he likes his players’ attitudes, their passion for the game, their tenacity, competitiveness, integrity and grit. And the lineup should be strong from top to bottom, even if some of the more inexperienced golfers are inserted into it.
“We have two or three team members with no varsity experience that we expect to step up and play well from the start, and so we look forward to their progression throughout the season,” said Miller.
The Warriors will be looking for a berth in the state tournament as a team in 2022. They begin their march on Thursday, Aug. 11, with a meet at Stoughton at 3:30 p.m.