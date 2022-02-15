Signs of progress are everywhere for the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op.
Not only did the squad take fourth among 13 teams at the Platteville Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 12, but the co-op also defeated Monona Grove 133.4-128.7 in a home dual on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
At Platteville, strong individual performances made a difference, but it was a team effort.
“Getting fourth place as a team out of 13 teams was a great way to end the competition,” said Brittany Hoffman, the co-op’s head coach. “Maddie Kremer finally got her 9.05 on vault that she has been working so hard towards. We are extremely proud of the whole team.”
Kremer placed fourth in the all-around competition, scoring a 35.225. She took second in the vault, to go along with fourth in the balance beam (8.95), eighth in the floor exercise (8.975) and 10th in the uneven bars (8.25).
Vivian McCollough ended up 12th in the vault with a score of 8.5.
There were other significant performances, as well.
“Bo Everly has earned a spot as an all-around varsity gymnast,” said Hoffman. “She has been working very hard to improve her routines and it is definitely paying off. Vivian McCollough has also been putting in the time to improve her routines and skills. We need to keep pulling it together as a team to hopefully pull out a second or third place finish at conference next weekend (Saturday, Feb. 19). I know we can do it if we keep our minds focused and positive.”
The meet with Monona Grove was the co-op’s final home meet of the season. It was Senior Night, as the co-op celebrated the careers of DeForest’s Rose Capobianco and Katelyn Meinholz.
In the varsity competition, Kremer won the all-around event with a score of 35.425, as McCollough (32.375) took third.
Kremer also placed first in the vault (8.95) and the balance beam (8.975), while winding up second in both the uneven bars (8.45) and the floor exercise (9.05).
McCollough also took third in the uneven bars (7.8), while Savannah Treinen was second in the balance beam (8.7) and third in the floor exercise (8.95). Everly was third in the vault (8.575).
In the junior varsity meet, Waunakee-DeForest won by a score of 112.6-100.6. Capobianco took first in the balance beam (7.8) and tied for third in the floor exercise with Meinholz, as both earned a score of 7.5.
Marina Cupp wound up second in the floor exercise (7.6), as Abby Gilding was runner-up in the balance beam (7.55). In the uneven bars, Amanda Young and Brooke Yecoshenko tied for third (5.7).
Lastly, in the vault, Kristen Beery finished third (7.8).
The conference meet takes place Saturday, Feb. 19, at Milton.