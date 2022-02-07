Mount Horeb had to be on its game.
In its best performance of the season, the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op couldn’t get over the hump in a dual meet on the road, as the Vikings earned a 143.8-132.9 victory on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The co-op turned in a strong showing, too, at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday.
“Wow! Did our gymnast show up at these past two competitions,” said Brittany Hoffman, the co-op’s head coach. “Not only did we get our record for this year for varsity at Mount Horeb, but a lot of the gymnasts got their PRs of the season.”
The co-op’s last home meet of the season was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, for Senior Night, as Rose Capobianco and Katelyn Meinholz, both from DeForest, were to be honored.
At Mount Horeb, Maddie Kremer took fourth in the all-around competition, totaling 35 points, while Vivian McCollough was fifth with 33.3.
In the vault, Kremer was runner-up with an 8.975, as she also finished sixth in the uneven bars (8.125) and the floor exercise (9.0) and fourth in the balance beam (8.9).
Meanwhile, McCollough ended up seventh in the uneven bars (8.05).
Savannah Treinen collected two fifth-place performances, including the balance beam (8.825) and the floor exercise (9.05).
In the junior varsity meet, Mount Horeb won 132.35-112.55. Bo Everly had a big night, finishing third in the balance beam (7.9), fifth in the floor exercise (7.9) and fourth in the vault (8.05). Brooke Yecoshenko was sixth in the vault with a score of 7.95. In the uneven bars, Marina Cupp was fifth with a 6.3 and Avery Tourdot took sixth with a 5.7.
Also, in the floor exercise, Katelyn Meinholz took sixth with a 7.6.
Middleton Invite
The Waunakee-DeForest ended up fourth among eight teams at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Kremer scored personal records in the floor (9.35), vault (8.975), balance beam (8.9) and all-around (35.2).
Other PRs for the Waunakee-DeForest co-op were: Kirsten Beery, balance beam, 8.8; Treinen, floor exercise, 9.175; Abby Gilding, vault (7.3), bars (5.6) and beam (6.95); Vivian McCollough, vault (8.5), bars (8.05), beam (8.050, floor (8.7) and all around (33.3); Everly, vault (8.05), bars (7.4), and floor (8.25); Yecoshenko, vault, 7.95; Rose Capobianco, bars, 7.25; Megan Renken, bars, 5.0; Amanda Young, beam, 6.5; and Fish Dreyer, floor, 6.9.
VAME won the team competition with 142.025, followed by Sun Prairie (137.9), Waukesha Combined (133.425), Waunakee-DeForest (131.3), Middleton (129.925), Wisconsin Rapids (128.875), Madison West (126.25) and Oconomowoc (124.225).
Kremer finished seventh in the vault and the uneven bars, eighth in the balance beam, sixth in the floor exercise, and fifth in the all-around.
In the balance beam, Beery was tied for sixth, while Treinen took ninth with a score of 8.725. Treinen also placed eighth in the floor exercise.