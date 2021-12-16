At least three of the seven freshmen on this year’s Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op will be competing in multiple events, with Waunakee’s Maddie Kremer and Vivian McCollough starting as all-around varsity performers.
Another, Waunakee’s Brooke Yecoshenko, will be competing in three of four events on varsity.
“The team is looking very promising this year, and we have three individuals that are looking to have a great season,” said Brittany Hoffman, now in her eighth year as the co-op’s head coach.
Hoffman singled out Kremer, McCollough and DeForest’s Savannah Treinen as gymnasts looking for big things in 2021-22.
Kremer and McCollough are possible breakout candidates. The first-year varsity gymnasts will help replace letterwinners Waunakee lost from last season, including Sydney Thompson, Lexi Burgard, Bella Hernandez and Taylor Rod.
“We really need to stay focused this year and continue to work hard on the specifics of our routines,” said Hoffman.
Among the returning letterwinners for Waunakee-DeForest are Treinen and fellow DeForest members Rose Capobianco and Trinity Gehrmann, as well as Waunakee’s Amanda Young, Bo Everly, and Kristen Beery.
“Our strengths this year are that everyone is trying to be as positive as possible and supporting each other through everything,” said Hoffman.
There’s a lot of enthusiasm regarding this year’s squad, with the difficulties of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic behind them.
“I am excited to see what this season will bring with only having two seniors and seven freshmen this year,” said Hoffman. “I feel we can only improve on our previous year of having a complicated season last year due to COVID.”
The co-op opened the season Dec. 7 at Milton, losing the team score by a slim margin. Waunakee-DeForest's next meet is at home Jan. 4 against Reedsburg.