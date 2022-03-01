Consider the Sun Prairie sectional gymnastics meet a test run for most members of the Waunakee-DeForest co-op. Next year, they’ll be back.
“We are very fortunate that it is such a young team with all of our varsity returning next year, besides Rose Capobianco, who is our only varsity senior this year,” said Brittany Hoffman, the co-op’s head coach. “They have a lot of goals for their offseason, and I know they will come back stronger next year as a team.”
In the team standings, Waunakee-DeForest finished fifth with a score of 131.175 at the meet, which took place on Saturday, Feb. 26. Verona Area/Madison Edgewood took first, totaling 145.450, followed by Sun Prairie (137.475), Madison Memorial (134.725) and Middleton (131.650).
Squads finishing behind Waunakee-DeForest included Milton/Edgerton (130.275), Madison West (130.025) and Madison United (121.325).
“I am extremely proud of the whole Waunakee-Deforest gymnastics team for a great 2021-2022 season,” said Hoffman. “They left everything out on the competition floor yesterday and did amazing. Unfortunately, their season came to an end last night with no one advancing to the state tournament, but they really did amazing at the sectional competition.”
Maddie Kremer, a freshman from Waunakee, just missed out on a trip to state in the vault, as she finished in a tie for seventh in the event with a score of 8.85. The top five advance. Kramer also tied for 12th in the uneven bars with an 8.325, as teammate Vivian McCollough – also a freshman from Waunakee – was 11th with her 8.350.
McCollough scored an 8.45 in the vault, and she also got her best floor exercise score of the season with an 8.85, good enough for 16th. Kremer (8.875) finished just ahead of McCollough in a tie for 14th in the floor exercise, while DeForest’s Savannah Treinen tied for ninth with a 9.05.
Hoffman also said that Treinen stuck her beam routine, taking 11th with a score of 8.825. Waunakee’s Kristen Beery turned in an 8.375 and placed 14th in the balance beam.
In the all-around competition, Kremer and McCollough, finished 11th and 12th, with scores of 34.000 and 33.275, respectively.