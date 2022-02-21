Maddie Kremer and company picked a good time to be in top form.
At the Badger Conference meet in Milton on Saturday, Feb. 19, the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op placed fourth, which helped the squad ultimately finish third in the league standings.
“I am incredibly proud of this team,” said Brittany Hoffman, the co-op’s head coach. “We went into this meet knowing if we did our best, we could be in the top four of the eight teams competing and the team pulled it off.”
Kremer scored a personal record in the vault, taking second with a 9.1. She also recorded a PR on the uneven bars with an 8.75, good enough for sixth place.
Mount Horeb won the varsity portion of the meet with 143.225 points, followed by Reedsburg (134.600) and Milton/Edgerton (134.525). Among the team finishing behind Waunakee-DeForest were Watertown (129.600), Baraboo (128.750), Monona Grove (127.675) and Sauk Prairie (126.375).
In the all-around, Kremer ended up eighth with a score of 34.725, with teammate Vivian McCollough taking 16th (32.350). McCollough also finished in a tie for 14th in the vault (8.225) and the uneven bars (8.200).
Waunakee-DeForest gymnasts Kristen Beery and Savannah Treinen also tied for 14th in the balance beam, both scoring an 8.1. Kremer was 18th with a 7.9.
Kremer was the squad’s top performer in the floor exercise, finishing 10th with an 8.975, while teammate Savannah Treinen wound up 13th with an 8.925.
Meanwhile, the Waunakee-DeForest junior varsity team turned in its best score of the season with a 114 to pull out a second-place finish at the meet. Beery led the way by placing fifth in the floor exercise with an 8.4.