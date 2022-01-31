Taking the top spot in the all-around competition, Maddie Kremer helped the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op edge Watertown 127.4-126.475 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a Badger East Conference dual meet.
‘The team has really been working hard towards improving our routines,” said Brittany Hoffman, the co-op’s head coach. “I am super impressed how the team pulled it together at the meet to get a win.”
The co-op also took part in the Spartan Invitational, hosted by Madison Memorial, and placed fourth as team in the White Division. Waunakee-DeForest was scheduled to travel to Mount Horeb on Thursday, Feb. 3, with a date Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Middleton JV/Varsity Invite on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Against Watertown, Kremer placed first in the vault (8.6), second in the uneven bars (8.3) and third in the balance beam (8.35).
It was a team effort for Waunakee-DeForest, as Savannah Treinen won the balance beam with a score of 8.65. Vivian McCollough ended up third in the uneven bars (7.9), while Kirsten Beery was second in balance beam (8.55).
“For varsity there was a lot of personal bests,” said Hoffman. “Maddie Kremer stood up both of her vaults, Vivian McCollough got her highest bars score, Kirsten Beery got her highest beam score and Savannah Treinen is right in the reach of getting the 9.0 on the beam.”
In the junior varsity dual, Waunakee-DeForest lost to Watertown 106.9-102.95. Bo Everly took first in the balance beam for the co-op, with a score of 7.85. Rose Capobianco was tied for second in the floor exercise with a 7.6, as Beery took third in the vault (7.2) and Marina Cupp did likewise in the uneven bars (5.9).
Spartan Invitational
Down three top gymnasts, the co-op didn’t back down at Madison Memorial on Saturday. Medals were awarded to all top 10 finishers in each event and the all-around.
Waunakee-DeForest totaled 123.7 points to end up fourth in the White Division, as Sauk Prairie won it with a score of 128.2750.
I am super impressed with how the team did this past Saturday,” said Hoffman. “They kept the positivity up during the whole day. We were missing Maddie Kremer, Trinity Gehrmann and Marina Cupp during this invite, so we were not at our strongest. But the team really stepped up and I am extremely proud of them.”
McCollough, a freshman, finished sixth in the all-around, scoring a 31.650. Everly finished in a tie for 15th, with a 29.100. McCollough and teammate Peyton Natzke were knotted up at 17th in the vault, with both turning in a score of 8.0. Meanwhile, McCollough scored a 7.850 to take seventh in the uneven bars, with Capobianco placing 13th (7.050).
Beery ended up fourth in the balance beam, as she notched an 8.350. Capobianco (7.750), Treinen (7.7) and McCollough (7.6) placed 14th, 15th and 16th, respectively, in the balance beam.
In the floor exercise, Treinen (8.5), Brooke Yecoshenko (8.250) and McCollough (8.2) took 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively.