Kremer performs floor exercise routine

Competing in the floor exercise, Maddie Kremer performs her routine at the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op’s final home meet of the 2021-22 season against Monona Grove. Kremer is looking to make a trip to the state meet this season as she returns to action.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

Maddie Kremer came up a little short a year ago.

She’s looking to book a trip to Wisconsin Rapids this year, as Kremer leads a Waunakee/DeForest gymnastics co-op that has new leadership this season.