Personal best
Maddie Kremer celebrates after scoring a personal best 9.25 in the vault at the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op's home meet against Milton-Edgerton on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Kremer swept all the individual events to lead Waunakee-DeForest to victory in the Old Gym at Waunakee.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Maddie Kremer was everywhere.

Highlighted by a personal record score of 9.25 in the vault, Kremer swept all the individual events at the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op’s season-opening win over Milton-Edgerton on Tuesday, Dec. 6.