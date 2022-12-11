Maddie Kremer was everywhere.
Highlighted by a personal record score of 9.25 in the vault, Kremer swept all the individual events at the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op’s season-opening win over Milton-Edgerton on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The final score was 123.575 to 105.525, as Kremer won the vault, the uneven bars (8.55), balance beam (8.1), floor exercise (8.9) and the all-around (34.8).
“Tuesday's meet was a terrific start to the season, with the girls showing a lot of confidence in their respective events,” said Anna Gamm, co-coach of the Waunakee-DeForest squad.
Various gymnastics for Waunakee-DeForest finished in the top three of various varsity events. Taking third were Violet Marx (7.675) on the beam, Brooke Yecoshenko (8.25) on floor, Peyton Natzke (8.15) on vault and Bo Everly (29.5) in the all-around.
“One of our seniors and top varsity performers, Savannah Treinen, was out on beam, floor and vault this week due to an ankle injury,” said Gamm. “In her absence, numerous underclassmen really stepped up to fill those holes in our team score, and I couldn't be more proud. This first dual felt like a win for us, in more ways than one.”
Waunakee-DeForest won the junior varsity meet with a team score of 110.9. Individually, Presley Cupp won beam with a 7.3, Violet Marx won floor with an 8.0, Aynsleigh Hying won Bars with a 6.0, Brooke Yecoshenko won vault with a 7.8, and Abby Chambers won the all-around with a 26.75.
The co-op is off until Jan. 3, when they host Reedsburg.
