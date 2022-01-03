Five was a lucky number for the Waunakee boys’ hockey team at a holiday tournament hosted by West Salem Dec. 28-29.
The Warriors left the Panther Den with a pair of wins, giving up only one score along the way.
“We’re playing as a family,” said Waunakee Head Coach Eric Olson. “We’re playing for each other, we support each other on the puck, and we’re playing north and south, which is what we coach.”
Opening with Amery, one of the top ranked teams in Division 2, the Warriors skated to a 5-1 win despite being undermanned.
“We were shorthanded,” said Olson. “We had a couple guys out with COVID, and Daniel Gumley was out with a shoulder injury. Hopefully, we’ll get him back soon. We were able to overrun. They had a pretty good goalie in there who stopped a lot of shots.”
Waunakee outshot Amery 42-25 for the game, burying three goals in the first period. David Emerich scored almost immediately, with Brayden Olstad and McCarthy Reed setting him up.
Another Warrior goal came in the first minute of the game, as Kevin Schufreider found the back of the net. Reed notched another assist, before scoring a power-play goal at the 14:14 mark of the period, with Schufreider assisting.
Waunakee’s potent power play struck again early in the second period, as Reed recorded his second goal of the game to make it 4-0. Schufreider and Pavel Rettig got the assists, and Schufreider capped the scoring for the Warriors in the third period. Rettig and Emerich assisted.
For the game, the Warriors went 3-for-4 on the power play, while goaltender Logan Walmer saved 24 of 25 shots.
“In our defensive zone, everyone is stopping a lot of shots, and our goaltending is doing well,” said Olson. “And when Logan is put to the test, he’s been playing well.”
Walmer was stout in net against the home team, West Salem, as the Warriors blanked the Panthers 5-0 in the championship match. Making 36 saves, Walmer got the shutout.
It took a bit for Waunakee’s offense to find its groove. After a scoreless first period, the Warriors netted the game’s first goal 1:30 into the second period. Olstad lit the lamp for Waunakee. Then, it was Emerich’s turn, scoring a goal off feeds from Erik Mikkelson and Rettig.
The Warriors kept their collective foot on the accelerator, as Emerich made it 3-0 off an assist from Rettig, who scored the final two goals of the night. Reed assisted on both, with Emerich getting the helper on Rettig’s first score of the period.
Rettig came up big against West Salem, scoring two goals and racking up two assists. Emerich finished with three points, including two goals and an assist. The Warriors are now 10-1 overall on the season, having won their last nine.
“We dominated the first period,” said Olson. “We got a lot of shots on them but couldn’t find the net early. They’ve got a good goaltender. It was a good way to end 2021 and start fresh for 2022 with a nice plaque.”