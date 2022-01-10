Monona Grove and Janesville started out with full tanks. In trying to keep up with the Waunakee boys’ hockey team, they both ran out of gas.
The high-octane Warriors skated past both teams to keep their 11-game winning streak alive.
Going on the road against the Silver Eagles, Waunakee outscored Monona Grove 7-0 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, after a 2-2 first period to win going away 9-2 in a Badger East Conference affair.
Talking about the early part of the game, Warrior Head Coach Eric Olson said, “We had a lot of chances to score. I thought the team was playing very well. We were supporting each other. We were supporting the puck. They got a couple of breaks, but that’s what we love about the game of hockey. It’s organized chaos. It wasn’t so much that we had breakdowns. They just had a couple of good plays.”
Eventually, Waunakee got back on track.
“The guys’ heads were down after that first period,” said Olson. “We just told them we had to play with the same sense of urgency, and things will go well. We continued to play well, and pucks started going in the net.”
Then, it was the Bluebirds’ turn to witness the Warriors’ offensive firepower, as Janesville and Waunakee were knotted up at 1-1 on Saturday, Jan. 8, before the Warriors exploded for six second-period goals en route to a 7-1 victory.
The Bluebirds took a 1-0 lead 5:21 into Saturday’s non-conference game, and it stayed that way until David Emerich broke the ice for Waunakee six minutes later. Pavel Rettig and McCarthy Reed set up the goal with assists.
“When the other team scores first, you get a sense as a hockey player or any other athlete that you’re chasing the game, said Olson. “It’s our job as coaches to settle the guys down and make sure they’re not chasing the game.”
During the intermission, Olson encouraged the team to play on its toes, rather than on its heels. “And they came out and put six goals on them,” said Olson.
Only 21 seconds into the second period, Waunakee moved ahead of Janesville, as Emerich struck again, scoring a shorthanded goal off a feed from Reed. Goals came fast and furious for the Warriors the rest of the period, with Rettig lighting the lamp at the 1:48 mark off an assist from Joe Thousand.
Shortly thereafter, Emerich got his hat trick, as he and Reed teamed up again to make it 4-1. Kevin Schufreider continued the scoring barrage with a goal of his own, with Reed and Jack Witanen assisted. Unassisted goals by Emerich and Reed, with his shorthanded tally, capped the scoring for Waunakee.
In net, goalie Logan Walmer saved 28 of 29 shots for Waunakee, now 12-1 overall.
The Warriors stayed unbeaten in Badger East Conference play with a blowout win over Monona Grove, as the two teams went at it at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Reed tallied twice in the first period for Waunakee, with the Warriors shutting out the Silver Eagles after giving up two Monona Grove goals in the first period. Emerich sandwiched two goals around a tally by Witanen in the second period, helping Waunakee pull away. Erik Mikkelson, Schufreider, Reed and Ty Schwab all found the back of the net for the Warriors in the third period.
In addition to the hat trick, Reed also had an assist to finish with four points, while Witanen and Mikkelson each had a goal and an assist for two points. Eli Cortright collected a pair of helpers.
Others who had assists for Waunakee included Will Segersten, Wade Bryan, Thousand, Rettig, Brayden Olstad, Donovan Olday, Sully Scadden and Logan Dargenio.
Jaxon Birrenkott took a turn in goal for Waunakee and totaled 20 saves to get the win.
“I thought Jaxon played really well coming in after not playing for a while,” said Olson.
The Warriors were slated to take on rival DeForest on Tuesday, Jan. 11, but that game was postponed. Waunakee will host Edgewood on Saturday in a battle of ranked teams.