featured hot Girls' Hockey Cougars' three goals in third period enough to down Rock County By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Jan 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cap City Cougars scored three goals in the third period on Thursday, Jan. 13, to down the Rock County Fury 3-0 in Beloit.Outshooting the Fury 43-18, the Cougars improved to 9-8 overall and 5-2 in Badger Conference play, as Keegan Sanderfoot lit the lamp twice, with two empty-net goals.Maddie Tattersall broke the ice with a goal 8:05 into the third period, making it 1-0. Kaitlyn Nelson got the assist.Aubrie Deprey recorded an assist on Sanderfoot’s first goal.Goalie Izzy Hahn was stout in net, saving 18 shots to get the shutout.The Cougars were scheduled to travel to Madison to take on the Metro Lynx on Tuesday, Jan. 18. They are then off until Jan. 29, when they host Onalaska. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Main Street inn proposed for Village of Waunakee Waunakee graduate comes home when Wisconsin Singers perform Waunakee school district offers one-time retirement incentive for teachers Hwy. M expansion enters public-hearing phase New sandwich shop opens in Waunakee Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!