The Cap City Cougars scored three goals in the third period on Thursday, Jan. 13, to down the Rock County Fury 3-0 in Beloit.

Outshooting the Fury 43-18, the Cougars improved to 9-8 overall and 5-2 in Badger Conference play, as Keegan Sanderfoot lit the lamp twice, with two empty-net goals.

Maddie Tattersall broke the ice with a goal 8:05 into the third period, making it 1-0. Kaitlyn Nelson got the assist.

Aubrie Deprey recorded an assist on Sanderfoot’s first goal.

Goalie Izzy Hahn was stout in net, saving 18 shots to get the shutout.

The Cougars were scheduled to travel to Madison to take on the Metro Lynx on Tuesday, Jan. 18. They are then off until Jan. 29, when they host Onalaska.

