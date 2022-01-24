Slowing down the Waunakee boys’ hockey team is easier said than done.
Beaver Dam tried and failed in the Warriors’ 5-2 win on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Waunakee also crushed Stoughton 9-1 in an away game on Thursday, Jan. 20, and blanked Onalaska/La Crosse 5-0 on Saturday, Jan. 22, as the Warriors went 3-0 last week.
“We had a good week of games,” said Eric Olson, head coach of Waunakee. “I thought the kids played tough and strong.”
Now 15-2 overall, the Warriors are also 8-0 in Badger East Conference play. An appearance in the prestigious Groundhog Hockey Tournament, hosted by Sun Prairie, is coming up. Waunakee was scheduled to open tourney play on Tuesday, Jan. 25, against Monona Grove. The Warriors will then play again on Friday and Saturday at the Groundhog with the opponent to be determined.
Waunakee 5, Beaver Dam 2
The Golden Beavers always seem to give the Warriors a rough time. Playing disciplined hockey, the Warriors took care of business on the road.
“We went up there to play in their barn,” said Olson. “Typically, we have some problems up there. They play hard up there.”
Beaver Dam played a physical game against Waunakee, who got a goal from Mac Reed 6:04 into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Brayden Olstad and Erik Mikkelson assisted. The Golden Beavers tied it, before Reed struck again, lighting the lamp off passes from Olstad and David Emerich on the power play.
Mikkelson scored a shorthanded goal at the two-minute mark of the second period. It only took Beaver Dam 34 seconds to trim the deficit to 3-2, but late in the period, Pavel Rettig gave Waunakee some breathing room with a goal off feeds from Olstad and Reed.
Emerich’s power-play goal at the 8:56 mark of the third period, with assists from Reed and Olstad, capped the scoring.
“They took the body,” said Olson. “We took everything Beaver Dam could dish out physically, and we didn’t retaliate.”
Olson liked how the Warriors were able to adapt to Beaver Dam’s defensive tactics.
“We beat them on the scoreboard, and we beat them in the alley,” said Olson.
The Golden Beavers were whistled for seven penalties. Olstad spearheaded the offensive attack for Waunakee, finishing with four assists. Reed collected two goals and two assists.
In net, Logan Walmer saved 16 of 18 shots.
Waunakee 9, Stoughton 1
It was all over early, as the Warriors scored seven goals in the first period and outshot the Vikings 22-1.
Rettig scored a hat trick in the first period for Waunakee, as Jack Wiitanen found the back of the net twice. Emerich and Reed also scored early goals for the Warriors, as Eli Cortright had one of the assists on Reed’s goal. Adrian Wagner had the other.
The first two Rettig goals came on the power play. His last one of the first period was unassisted.
Rettig tallied his fourth goal of the night in third period, as Emerich assisted. Will Fulton scored a power-play goal with a few minutes remaining on a pass from Cortright.
“We played them earlier in the season,” said Olson. “Stoughton is very young and not as skilled.”
Olson singled out Cortright for his strong play.
“He had two really good plays, and he had a superb game,” said Olson.
With a goal and three assists, Emerich finished with four points. It was five-point night for Rettig. The Warriors totaled 44 shots, compared to just night for Stoughton.
Jaxon Birrenkott got a start in goal for Waunakee and played well, according to Olson. The only goal he allowed came on a deflection.
Waunakee 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 0
Walmer racked up 13 saves to earn the shutout.
“There were two or three breakaways that he stopped,” said Olson. “He played well to keep the shutout.”
This time, it was Emerich’s turn to shine, as he finished with two goals and two assists. Reed also had two goals, plus an assist. Rettig also totaled three points, with a goal and two assists. Wiitanen, Olstad, and Daniel Gumley also dished out assists.
Outshooting Onalaska/La Crosse 16-3 in the first period, Waunakee took a 1-0 lead on the Warriors’ only power-play goal of the game. The Warriors scored three goals in the second.
For the game, Waunakee finished with 37 shots, while Onalaska/La Crosse’s 13.
“Going to Onalaska, it’s really good competition, but they’re a little down this year,” said Olson. “We couldn’t take them for granted, though. It was an important game for seeding. We had to show up and show off, and we did.”