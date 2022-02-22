Cap City sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie) entered the postseason on an absolute tear. Heading into a WIAA regional matchup with the No. 6 seed Badger Lightning on Friday, Feb. 18 at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Sanderfoot had scored seven goals in the Cougars’ final five games of the regular season. Her hot streak continued Friday as she netted a hat trick to lead the No. 3 seed Cougars to a 3-0 regional win.
“I’ve just been hungry for goals and for wins,” Sanderfoot said. “It benefits my team to get those goals. I just really like the feeling of winning, so that drives it.”
While Sanderfoot would eventually erupt for three goals, offensive potency was hard to come by in the first period. This was the third meeting of the season for these two Badger Conference foes. As such, the familiarity led to some stingy defensive efforts from both the Cougars and Lightning.
“We were ready for some good competition,” Cap City head coach Brenna Weber said. “The last time we played, it went to overtime. We had to fight hard, so we were ready for that mentally tonight.”
Cap City sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie) entered the postseason on an absolute tear. Heading into a WIAA regional matchup with the No. 6 seed Badger Lightning on Friday, Feb. 18 at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Sanderfoot had scored seven goals in the Cougars’ final five games of the regular season. Her hot streak continued Friday as she netted a hat trick to lead the No. 3 seed Cougars to a 3-0 regional win.
“I’ve just been hungry for goals and for wins,” Sanderfoot said. “It benefits my team to get those goals. I just really like the feeling of winning, so that drives it.”
While Sanderfoot would eventually erupt for three goals, offensive potency was hard to come by in the first period. This was the third meeting of the season for these two Badger Conference foes. As such, the familiarity led to some stingy defensive efforts from both the Cougars and Lightning.
“We were ready for some good competition,” Cap City head coach Brenna Weber said. “The last time we played, it went to overtime. We had to fight hard, so we were ready for that mentally tonight.”
Cap City junior goalie Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) was outstanding all night, but particularly in the first period. The Badger Lightning were able to generate some good looks at the net through solid puck movement and aggressive positioning. A few close calls were fanned away as Hahn kept her cool and maintained the 0-0 stalemate through the end of the first period.
Both teams came out firing to start the second period. Both sides made good saves, but something had to give eventually. Midway through the period, it was the Cougars that would break the stalemate.
About midway through the period, Sanderfoot picked up a loose puck and wheeled around the left side of the net. She flicked a wrister across the goalie’s face and into the right side of the net. Her unassisted goal gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.
After some more incredible saves from Hahn, Sanderfoot would strike once more in the second period. With under a minute remaining and Cap City operating the power play, Sanderfoot took a pass from junior forward Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie) to the left of the goal and pushed it past the goalie. Cap City took that 2-0 lead into the third period.
In the final period, there was an air of anticipation about whether Sanderfoot would net the hat trick or not. Sanderfoot did not disappoint. About five minutes into the third period, once again on the power play, Sanderfoot took a pass from junior Rachel Robbins (Waunakee) and scored to emphasize the Cougars’ inevitable victory.
While that was the end of the goal scoring for the evening, Cap City still impressed down the stretch. The Badger Lightning hardly touched the puck in the third period as the Cougars dominated time of possession and fired off plenty more impressive shots. No comeback attempt could be attempted as Cap City burned out the clock to secure a 3-0 win and a spot in the next round.
With the win, Cap City advances to face No. 2 seed Viroqua in the semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Blackhawks got to this round by beating Beaver Dam 11-0. As the higher seed, Viroqua will host. The Cougars and Blackhawks split the regular season series. Viroqua won the first meeting, 7-1, back on Dec. 17. Cap City avenged that loss with a 2-1 win on Feb. 4.
The winner between Cap City and Viroqua will advance to face the winner of No. 1 Middleton and No. 4 Stoughton in the sectional championship on Saturday, Feb. 26.