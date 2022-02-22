featured hot Boys' hockey sectional semifinal between Waunakee and Verona rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday night’s boys’ hockey sectional semifinal game between Waunakee and Verona has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, due to inclement weather.The game will take place at the Ice Pond in Waunakee at 7 p.m. Verona is the No. 3 seed, while the Warriors are seeded No. 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee student wins travel award through Spanish Honor Society Waunakee Plan Commission OKs next two phases of Veridian Homes Heritage Hills Parents urge Waunakee school board to ditch Dane County mask mandate Wallace sets new school record as Waunakee boys' swim team send two relay teams, three individuals to state Badger East champion Warriors upset Fond du Lac Springs to finish boys' hockey regular season Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!