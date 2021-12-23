It looked like Waunakee was going to skate to an easy victory over perennial powerhouse Verona.
The Wildcats gave the Warriors a scare in the third period, but the Warriors held on for a 5-3 nonconference win on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and made a statement in doing so.
Playing at the Ice Pond in Waunakee, the Warriors found themselves down 1-0 only 20 seconds in on a goal by Verona’s Lars Brotzman.
Then, David Emerich and McCarthy Reed took over for Waunakee, with Emerich netting the equalizer 44 seconds later.
On the power play, the Warriors lit the lamp twice in the next six and a half minutes, with Reed getting both goals off assists from Emerich. Verona trailed 3-1 after the first period, despite outshooting Waunakee 13-8.
After a scoreless second period, Waunakee extended its lead to 4-1 2:46 into the third period on a goal by Daniel Gumley. Again, it was Emerich assisting.
Later, the Wildcats tallied twice in just over a minute, pulling to within a goal of the Warriors.
An empty-net goal by Emerich, who totaled five points in the game, gave Waunakee some breathing room.
Both teams were whistled for five penalties, with Waunakee going 2-for-4 on the power play. Verona went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
In net, Logan Walmer was the difference for Waunakee, as he saved 43 of 46 shots on goal. The Warriors made the most of their 21 shots on target.
Next up for Waunakee (8-1 overall, 5-0 in Badger East Conference play) is a tournament in West Salem Dec. 28-29. The Warriors open with Amery at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.