What a way to end the regular season.
In surprising fashion, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team, unbeaten in Badger East Conference play as the league champs, knocked off Fond du Lac Springs 2-1 at the Ice Pond on Saturday, Feb. 12, despite missing two key players to injury.
“They’re the two-time defending state champs of Division 2, and they’re very highly ranked,” said Warriors Head Coach Eric Olson, talking about the Ledgers. “They’re No. 1 in Division 2, and they beat Edgewood, and they were coming off a big win over Green Bay Notre Dame, who is ranked No. 4 in Division 1.”
The win meant a lot to this year’s Waunakee team, who finished 12-0 in the Badger East and 21-3 overall – the best record an Olson-coached Warriors team has ever had.
“We’ve accomplished a lot this year,” said Olson, who was recently named the Section 3 Coach of the Year for a second time, “but we had one more thing to do.”
The Warriors surpassed the 20-4 record of the 2016 Waunakee team.
“We knew it would be a challenge,” said Olson. “I told them we’re playing playoff hockey now, and I told them to play with their hair on fire, with a sense of urgency, and they played with their hair on fire. They were supporting each other, especially on the defensive side of the puck. And Logan Walmer played really well.”
In net, Walmer stood on his head, saving 30 of 31 shots to get the win.
Waunakee didn’t have the services of senior forward Erik Mikkelson and defenseman Brayden Olstad due to injury. Their replacements, Sully Scadden and Gavin Cisewski, performed admirably, as did the green line, which included Donovan Olday and Eli Cortright, with Scadden on the blue line and Jordan Bavery filling in on the power-play unit. Olson said Bavery did a good job of quarterbacking the power play.
All the scoring took place in the first period, with Pavel Rettig lighting the lamp 3:03 into the game off feeds from McCarthy Reed and Daniel Gumley.
About seven minutes later, Reed and Gumley set up David Emerich, who put Waunakee up 2-0.
With just over two minutes remaining in the first period, Dayne Deanovich scored an unassisted goal for the Ledgers, who are 18-5.
It stayed 2-1 the rest of the way.
“They’re a good team,” said Olson. “I think we shocked a bunch of people, because they’d just beaten Green Bay Notre Dame and Edgewood earlier in the year.”
Fond du Lac Springs outshot Waunakee 31-22.
Seeded No. 2, the Warriors will take on the winner of Madison West and Madison Memorial at home on Friday, Feb. 18, in regional play. The No. 2 seed is the highest for Waunakee in school history.