Edgewood was flying. Eventually, the Waunakee boys' hockey team brought the Crusaders back to earth.
It was too late, though, as Edgewood peppered the Warriors with three goals in the game's first six minutes and defeated the Warriors 5-2 in the Badger Challenge Saturday at the Ice Pond in Waunakee, whose 11-game winning streak came to a crashing halt.
The Crusaders wasted no time, opening the scoring with a Cody Menzel goal 12 seconds into the game.
"We've talked about chasing the game, and when they scored 12 seconds in, we had a loud crowd and they were silenced," said Eric Olson, head coach of the Warriors. "They have a first line that's really fast. I talked to some Edgewood people after the game, and they said that first period, that first line ... that was the best game they'd played all year."
Pavel Rettig knotted the score at 1-1 for Waunakee two minutes later, netting a shorthanded goal. It was a spectacular effort, as Rettig lifted an opponent's stick, stole the puck and buried a shot in the Edgewood net.
The Crusaders kept the pressure on, however, outshooting Waunakee 17-7 in the first period. JJ Wiebusch tallied twice for the Crusaders in a span of three minutes – one of the goals coming on an Edgewood power play.
Waunakee settled down on defense from then on, but the damage was done.
The Crusaders took just 2:48 in the second period to make it 4-1, as Luke Thompson lit the lamp for Edgewood. Daniel Gumley cut the Waunakee deficit in half with an even-strength goal off an assist from David Emerich.
Already up 4-2, Edgewood got an insurance goal late in a penalty-filled third period from Menzel, as Wiebusch assisted.
Olson said Erik Mikkelson and Joe Thousand played great defense, and that Rettig had a strong game as well.
For the game, the Crusaders racked up 40 shots, compared to 21 for the Warriors. Edgewood went 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Warriors – usually potent with the man advantage – were 0-for-4.
Waunakee had chances in the third period to make it a one-goal game. A 5-on-3 opportunity didn't yield a goal for the Warriors, however.
"When you play a team that fast, you really have to simplify things," said Olson. It was such a great atmosphere. The kids were really disappointed. They hadn't lost in about two months. You just have to take a game like that and learn from it and move forward."
Logan Walmer collected 35 saves for Waunakee, now 12-2 overall.
"I thought Logan played really well, and he made some really good saves," said Olson.
The Warriors are 6-0 in Badger East Conference play. They were scheduled to play at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 18, before traveling to Stoughton on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Onalaska/La Crosse on Saturday, Jan. 22.