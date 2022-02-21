Madison Memorial just can’t get any pucks past Logan Walmer.
For the second time this season, the goalie for the Waunakee boys’ hockey team shut out the Spartans. Only this time, Walmer blanked them in the postseason.
“A couple of shots even hit the crossbar, but Logan controlled the game, making remarkable saves in the first, second and third periods,” said Warrior Head Coach Eric Olson.
Scoring twice in the third period, Waunakee downed Madison Memorial 2-0 on Friday, Feb 18, at the Ice Pond in the second round of the playoffs.
“I went and watched them beat (Madison) West 7-1, and I told the guys they would be prepared for us, that they were coming for us,” said Olson, whose team beat Memorial 3-0 on Jan. 28 in the Groundhog Tournament.
Moving on to the next round, the Warriors were slated to host perennial power Verona on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Waunakee defeated the Wildcats 5-3 on Dec. 21.
Memorial and the Warriors were both held scoreless over the first two periods. Olson knew how big it would be for Waunakee to get the first goal. Kevin Schufreider took the initiative.
Teammate Mac Reed threw the puck out of the Warriors’ end and Schufreider beat a Spartan defender to it.
“And before the defender got in front of him, Kevin unleashed a howitzer and got it past the goalie,” said Olson.
That came at the 8:35 mark of the third period, with Reed receiving the assist. Memorial turned up the heat, peppering shots on Waunakee’s goal. Walmer was up to the challenge. Pavel Rettig blocked a shot for the Warriors and then raced down the puck, shooting it into an empty net to make it 2-0.
The two teams couldn’t have been more even, as both teams totaled 28 shots. Waunakee and Memorial each racked up 11 shots in the first and third periods and six in the second period. They both went 0-for-3 on the power play and were whistled for three penalties.
The difference was Walmer, who saved all 28 shots he faced.
“It was up and down,” said Olson. “It was a competitive game. That’s what happens in the playoffs, especially with seniors. They don’t want it to be their last game, so they’re a tough out. Everybody’s a tough out this time of year.”