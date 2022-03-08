One thing they share is a love of hockey. The other transcends sports.
Friends from the day they met while playing for the DC Diamonds, Sara Dull and Lily Rosenthal instantly connected. They’ve leaned on each other ever since, both overcoming disabilities to skate for the Cap City Cougars.
“We both get it with the challenges we face and can joke around and pick each other up when things get tough,” said Rosenthal, a freshman goalie from Sun Prairie.
Waunakee’s Dull, also a freshman, adds, “Lily and I have supported each other on and off the ice by having open communication about our personal struggles when we are having challenges on the ice.”
The two have played together for the past five years. Dull has moderate-to-severe sensorineural hearing loss, with 60% loss in her right ear and 45% in her left. From birth, Rosenthal was missing fibula bones in both legs, due to fibular hemimeila. They were both amputated. Neither has let those obstacles keep them from getting on the ice.
“They’re very close,” said Monica Dull, Sara’s mother. “They can talk to each other about the struggles they face, and they can relate to each other.”
Hockey is a family sport for the Dulls. Sara’s dad and brother both played. She tried figure skating classes early on, but Monica said, “It was boring for her. It wasn’t fast enough. She wanted to play hockey.”
Even at age five, Sara knew figure skating wasn’t for her.
“The only part I enjoyed was the free skate at the end where I could go really fast,” said Sara. “I quickly learned that this was a better fit for me. I joined Learn to Play Hockey and realized this was my sport.”
For Monica, watching Sara can be nerve wracking.
“Well, for me, I’m more fearful,” said Monica. “Can she do this? I’m not sure how it’s going to go. She always has a ‘can do’ attitude. She’s not fearful, and she just wants the same opportunities as everybody else.”
Watching her older sister Lucy, also a goalie, play in tournaments and games for the Cougars motivated Lily to take up hockey. Despite her limitations, Lily learned to skate at age five and started playing hockey. She kept at it, wearing below-knee prosthetics along with the rest of her goalie pads.
“Taking the next step in my hockey career has been my biggest challenge,” said Lily. “The perception by some people is that my physical challenges would make me less competitive in the net.”
They’ve been proven wrong. Both Lily and Sara were double rostered on varsity and junior varsity for the Cougars this past season, and both earned ice time with the varsity team. They like being a part of the co-op, which draws players from Waunakee, Sun Prairie, DeForest, Madison La Follette and Madison East. It’s the camaraderie they enjoy most, along with friendships forged with girls from other schools. Sara said she loves the bus rides with teammates.
“Our teammates have supported us by including Lily and I and treating us like everyone else on the team,” said Sara. “We are definitely an inclusive team.”
Lily concurs, adding that family has been important, too.
“My teammates and coaches are fantastic,” said Lily. “I am grateful for all of their support on and off the ice – especially when I was breaking in a new set of prosthetics at the beginning of the season. My family has supported me in so many ways – not just for hockey. My parents are always there to help me find the right sports opportunities and encourage me to always try to give it my best effort. Oh, and the countless hours my parents have spent driving me to practices, tournaments, tryouts, goalie lessons, and camps.”
To perform in net, Lily needs her prosthetics. Support and encouragement from her prosthetist at Hanger Clinic in Madison and Amputee Blade Runners in Nashville, plus that of other goalies, is much appreciated.
“It takes a village to keep her on the ice,” said Laura Rosenthal, Lily’s mother.
For Sara, a defenseman, communication is the biggest issue.
“On the ice, I read lips and have an old pair of hearing aids I wear to hear questions from my coach and teammates,” said Sara. “Off the ice, I have to wear my hearing aids in order to hear the conversations with my coaches and teammates.”
Sara has made it work. She said the highlight of her career was making the AAA Stars traveling team and then playing high school hockey this season.
For Lily, just the chance to play is a dream come true.
“Every time I’m in the net is a highlight for me,” said Lily. “This season with the Cap City Cougars has been the best in my hockey career so far. The coaches, parents, and teammates made me feel welcome and supported from day one. I got to play a few varsity games, too! As a goalie this year, I have grown a lot and would like to continue making my way to the next level and possibly play college-level hockey someday.”
Both Sara and Lily are keenly aware of the impact of their stories on others.
“I do feel that I am an inspiration to others,” said Sara. “I inspire others to follow their passion whatever that might be despite having physical challenges, or any disability.”
Lily adds, “I think I have inspired others to go for it and don’t let anything stop you from doing what you love. I’ve heard from people through social media how I’ve inspired them to overcome their challenges or that they’re going to try to play hockey after seeing me. I feel very blessed to be able to play the sport I love, and if I inspire others along the way – that’s icing on the cake.”