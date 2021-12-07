The penalty minutes started piling up.
Playing shorthanded against a powerful offensive team like Waunakee is playing with fire.
Taking advantage of its power-play opportunities, the Warriors skated to a 10-0 win on Saturday over the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op at the Ice Pond in Waunakee on Saturday.
It was Eric Olson's first game back on the bench as Waunakee's head coach after recovering from COVID.
"I told the assistant coaches when I came back that with a long week of practice, we were going to work on the power play," said Olson. "A lot of time coaches won't work on 5-on-3s, but we spent one whole practice on 5-on-3s, and lo and behold, we had two of them back to back. We really moved the puck well. It was beneficial that we really worked on that in practice."
The Norskies gave Waunakee fits in the first period, before the floodgates opened.
“The Waunakee team is a strong and deep team, consistently mostly of seniors,” said DeForest Head Coach Brent Richter. “In the first period, though outshot, we played hard against them and were able to match up. A slew of penalties in the second period became our demise.”
After the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a McCarthy Reed goal, with Erik Mikkelson assisting, Waunakee went on a scoring binge in the second period, scoring five power-play goals. Richter said that “took the wind out of us.”
Mikkelson and Reed netted goals in the period for Waunakee, while David Emerich completed the hat trick in the second period alone, as Waunakee broke the game open.
Already leading 6-0, the Warriors tacked on four more goals in the third period, with Emerich tallying his fourth of the game, as Mikkelson and Jack Witanen got the helpers. Joe Thousand, Daniel Gumley and Kevin Schufreider also put pucks in the net.
“The third period we set a goal to play clean, aggressive hockey, utilize all of our players, and not take any penalties,” said Richter. “We accomplished our goal, but Waunakee found enough mismatches to score another four goals.”
Reed had a big night for Waunakee, with two goals and three assists. Witanen also had three assists, while Pavel Rettig led Waunakee with four assists. Mikkelson and Schufreider both finished with three points, with each scoring a goal and helping on two others.
“At least at this point, we were able to find out how we can do against a really strong team,” said Richter. “This helps us understand what we need to work on to be competitive going forward.”
Alex Kaminsky was under siege all night in goal for DeForest, facing 53 shots on goal. He finished with 43 saves. Logan Walmer saved all 12 shots he faced for Waunakee.
Olson's team is looking to do great things in 2021-22.
"I think we're really deep," said Olson, who said that competition for playing time is fierce even down to the junior varsity level. "We've got four lines that can play and six defensemen who can play that we won't hesitate to put out against anybody's lines."
With the win, Waunakee improves to 3-1 on the season. The Warriors were slated to host Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 7, before welcoming Stoughton on Saturday and hitting the road to Milton on Monday, Dec. 13 and returning home to play McFarland on Friday, Dec. 17.
Olson said the Warriors' slogan this year is, "On a Mission." He added, "That's what we are."
A thanks from the coach
Olson wanted to thank the Waunakee hockey community and the Waunakee community for its support of his family as the one-year anniversary of the death of his oldest son approaches.
Evan Olson, who died on Dec. 12, 2020, graduated from Waunakee High School in 2015 and played hockey for the Warriors. He served in the military in Afghanistan. A story about Evan and four other soldiers who took their own lives appeared in USA Today in November.
Coach Olson said tributes to his son have been put up at the Ice Pond.