It's raining goals.
The Waunakee boys’ hockey team has scored 10 or more goals in four straight games. Head coach Eric Olson isn’t sure he’s ever seen anything like it.
“We’ve had some really potent offensive teams, but the difference this year is that we have four lines that can all score,” said Olson.
Making the Warriors even more dangerous is how their defensemen are joining the offensive attack. It hasn’t hurt their defense one bit.
“We have confidence that our forwards will back check, because if they don’t, there’s a lot of competition for spots,” said Olson.
After blanking DeForest 10-0 on Dec. 4, Waunakee overwhelmed Beaver Dam 10-3, Stoughton 10-0 and Milton 14-0 to improve to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Badger East Conference play.
The schedule is about to get tougher for the Warriors, however, as they host McFarland on Friday at the Ice Pond in a match-up of Badger East heavyweights. Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Verona comes to town.
Waunakee 14, Milton 0
The Warriors peppered Milton for six goals in the first period, with Erik Mikkelson, David Emerich, Joe Thousand, McCarthy Reed and Logan Dargenio lighting the lamp. Reed scored twice, as Waunakee outshot Milton 23-3, in the first period, on the road at the Mandt Center.
It didn’t get much better for Milton in the second period, as Emerich tallied two goals and Pavel Rettig, Eli Cortright and Mikkelson also scored.
Reed later got the hat trick, as Donovan Olday and Wade Bryan also found the back of the net in the third period.
“We’ve given a little bit of free rein to our defensemen,” said Olson. “Reed is really offense-minded, and we’ve been without Brayden Olstad for a couple of games, but our defensemen have been jumping in the play.”
Reed finished with five points on the night, with three goals and two assists, as Emerich totaled three goals, Rettig finished with a goal and two assists, Olday, Cortright and Dargenio each had a goal and an assist, Mikkelson scored two goals, and Kevin Schufreider finished with two assists.
Will Fulton and Jordan Bavery also recorded assists for Wauankee, while goalie Logan Walmer saved all 12 shots he faced.
Waunakee 10, Stoughton 0
Outshooting the Vikings 63-9, the Warriors kept the pressure on Stoughton all night on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Emerich opened the scoring barrage 8:02 into the first period off a Reed assist. Rettig followed with two even-strength goals, as Emerich assisted on both, and Reed got a helper on Rettig’s second.
It was Reed’s turn 6:43 into the second period, with Rettig and Emerich assisting. Rettig got his third goal, with Reed and Emerich getting the helpers and Reed finished off the second period with an unassisted goal.
Schufreider, Adrian Wagner, Rettig and Dargenio all scored third-period goals, as Jack Witanen, Reed, Olday, Will Segersten and Mikkelson also notched assists.
Emerich had four assists and a goal, while Reed collected two goals and four assists and Rettig finished with four goals and an assist to spur the scoring binge.
Jaxon Birrenkott got a start in net for Waunakee and saved all nine shots he faced to earn the shutout.
Waunakee 10, Beaver Dam 3
Skating at the Ice Pond on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Warriors scored the first four goals of the game and didn’t look back. Reed had the first two goals, as Rettig and Olday extended Waunakee’s lead to 4-0 before the Golden Beavers got on the board.
For the game, Emerich and Reed both had hat tricks for Waunakee, with Reed adding two assists and Emerich also getting a helper. Rettig had two goals and two assists, as Olday finished with a goal and two assists and Daniel Gumley dished out two assists.
Bryan gathered a goal and an assist, as Thousand, Segersten and Wagner also had assists.
Walmer saved 19 of 22 shots on goal.
“Scoring is coming from everywhere,” said Olson. “Our defensemen are scoring. Our forwards are scoring, and we’re doing a good job on the defensive side of the puck.”