A battle-tested squad returns for the Waunakee High School boys hockey team. All that experience could get the Warriors to the promised land.
“There are 16 rostered seniors this year between varsity and junior varsity,” said Kevin Stormer, assistant coach for Waunakee. “We hope that experience and maturity will help us compete hard and be tough to play against physically. We have a lot of guys that played in the sectional final and came up short against Verona, and we expect to be in an opportunity to play for that chance of redemption in that game.”
In a shortened season, due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors finished 6-2 overall and fell just short of a trip to state. Despite some losses to graduation, Waunakee is expected to be one of the top teams in the Badger Conference, and the East in particular.
“We think McFarland will really challenge us, and Edgewood, Sauk Prairie, and Oregon should be fighting at the top on the West,” said Stormer. “We are excited about the opportunity to have the Badger Challenge this year and play the crossover game based on standings. It adds another tough game to our difficult schedule, and we look forward to those challenges. With so many seniors, they really want to leave their mark on the Warrior Hockey program.”
Gone from last year’s team are letterwinners Steve Pasinato (assistant coach), Jack Samuelson, Drew Christianson (captain), Will Roe, Isaac Nett, Luke Reiter and Alex Dull.
Among those back for another tour of duty are letterwinners Daniel Gumley, Pavel Rettig (captain), Mac Reed, Brayden Olstad (assistant coach), Erik Mikkelson (assistant coach), Jack Wiitanen, Jordan Bavery, Eli Cortright, Logan Walmer and David Emerich.
“We lost a lot of point production either through graduation or kids taking other opportunities, so we’re going to have to play together to accomplish these goals,” said Stormer. “We need to not care who gets the goals or the assists and make the plays that don’t end up on the scoresheet.”
To carry the load offensively, Waunakee will depend heavily on Rettig, Reed, Emerich, Gumley and Mikkelson, while Olstad and Reed are strong returning defensive starters, along with goalie Logan Walmer.
Deep, fast and skilled, the Warriors should be exciting to watch.
“We don’t really have a guy that is going to go out and score 60 goals this year,” said Stormer. “So, it’s going to be a team effort philosophy. We need to use our size and strength to our advantage and make teams defend us, playing below their hash marks and goal line, and get gritty in front of the net. We have guys that are really fun to watch when they start ‘buzzing.’”
The ability to pass and bully the opposition could set Waunakee apart from the rest of the Badger East pack, with freshman Sully Scadden set to potentially break out as a varsity performer. Stormer said he’s impressed with Scadden’s hockey IQ, skating and physicality.
“We have some guys with speed that can complement the physical play and puck possession in the offensive zone,” said Stormer. “We are pleased with the depth we have this year at forward as well. Being able to play more than two lines is one of our strengths. A weakness we need to continue to improve this season is getting bodies in front of the net to create screens.”
Walmer’s presence in net will be crucial to Waunakee being able to “protect the house,” as Stormer says.
“We have confidence that our goalie will stop shots from the perimeter,” said Stormer. “We want to make sure we are not letting any free chances from inside our ‘house’ or the front of the net. We have defensemen that can skate well and are able to get pucks out themselves if we get in trouble and they have an opening.”
Olstad and Reed, along with Jordan Bavery, are returning defensemen for Waunakee and will play a prominent role in keeping pucks out of the net, according to Stormer.
The hope is Waunakee doesn’t focus too much on scoring. They also need to stay out of the penalty box.
“We can be too offensive minded,” said Stormer. “This can lead to odd man rushes against us. Our physicality can get us into penalty trouble at times as well. It’s hard to get everyone in the flow of the game and roll our three or four lines when we have to be killing penalties.”
A strong group of leaders should help the Warriors stay out of trouble. Rettig, Olstad and Mikkelson have been named captains, as voted on by their peers. The Warriors’ seniors are hungry for success, as Waunakee looks to hold off McFarland in the Badger East race, as Edgewood and Sauk Prairie battle it out for the Badger West crown, with Oregon a dark horse contender.
“For most of them, it’s the last time they will play competitive hockey,” said Stormer. “That is providing a lot of motivation for these kids. They’ve grown up playing together in youth hockey, and they want to leave their mark. We have a good distribution of size and speed, and I think when we’re playing right, we are a really tough, physical team to play against.”
Waunakee has gone 2-1 to start the 2021-22 campaign.