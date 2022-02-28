A double overtime win over Verona sent the packed house at the Ice Pond into hysterics.
Two days later, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team fell back to earth with a season-ending loss to Madison Edgewood.
The final week was a rollercoaster for the Warriors.
“They gave a valiant effort,” said Waunakee Head Coach Eric Olson. “We went 23-4 this year. We were conference champions, we went 12-0 in the Badger East, and we went to back-to-back sectional finals. It bodes well for hockey in Waunakee.”
Waunakee 2, Verona 1 2OT
The Warriors had the perfect play drawn up, and they executed it flawlessly.
Pavel Rettig sent Warriors fans home happy, scoring the winning goal 21 seconds into the second overtime period. It was the first and only shot of that period.
“We got the power play going into the third period,” said Olson. “We had a switching play with Mac (Reed) and Pavel, and Mac got it to Pavel down low and he shelved it. The fans went bananas.”
It was the first time Waunakee had ever hosted a sectional semifinal game, and the fans turned out for it.
“There wasn’t an open seat,” said Olson. “It was a rambunctious crowd. It was a tense game, a very tense game. It was fun to be a part of, and fun for the town, the Village of Waunakee, to be a part of.”
The action was frantic, as Waunakee took a 1-0 lead 6:24 into the second period on a David Emerich goal, set up by Reed and Rettig. About six minutes later, in an unusual call, Verona was awarded a penalty shot. Reece Cordray found the back of the net to make it 1-1.
After a scoreless third period, the two teams went to overtime. Both goalies, Waunakee’s Logan Walmer and Verona’s Owen Hebgen, came up with big saves, but the two teams had shots that clanged off the posts.
“There was a lot of metal being rung on both sides,” said Olson.
The Wildcats thought they had scored the game-winner in the first overtime period, but officials waved it off.
“The game had everything but the kitchen sink,” said Olson. “Emotions ran the gamut.”
Given a second chance, the Warriors didn’t let it slip away. Rettig scored the goal on assists from Emerich and Reed.
Waunakee outshot Verona 39-36, as Walmer made 35 saves.
“There were a lot of young people in the audience, a lot of townspeople, and they saw a great hockey game,” said Olson. “I think it turned a lot of people, if they weren’t fans before, into hockey fans.”
Edgewood 5, Waunakee 1
Playing at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena in the sectional finals, the Warriors utilized a different game plan than they did in the previous two meetings. They were trapping in the neutral zone.
Unfortunately, the Crusaders defeated Waunakee for a third time this season, as JJ Wiebusch scored three first period goals.
“Our goal was to get into the sectional finals,” said Olson. “We made some adjustments, but we only had one day of practice because of the ice storm. They worked for the most part, but they’re a high-scoring offense. Wiebusch has a wicked shot, and he happened to beat Logan. It was no fault of his. He had good looks, as they moved people around. The only frustrating thing was, we had open looks, too.”
What hurt Waunakee’s chances was a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct penalty. The Warriors were able to kill it off, but it set them back offensively.
A Cody Menzel goal in the second period made it 4-0, but the Warriors got one back 11:14 into the third period, as Jack Wiitanen lit the lamp off a feed from Rettig.
Olson then pulled the Waunakee goalie with about five minutes left, as the Warriors were generating a lot of pressure on the Crusaders.
“There was no tomorrow,” said Olson. “If we would have gotten that second goal, we would have put Logan back in.”
However, Menzel got an open-net goal, ending Waunakee’s hopes of a state tournament berth.
Penalties set Waunakee back, as they racked up 25 minutes in the box. Edgewood outshot the Warriors 43-29, as Walmer collected 38 saves.
- The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association announced its all-state teams. Waunakee’s Mac Reed was a second team selection, while Rettig and Emerich received honorable mention.