Waunakee has apparently righted the ship in boys’ hockey.
After suffering a tough loss to Madison Edgewood on Saturday, Jan. 29, the Warriors reeled off three straight two-goal wins over McFarland, Milton and DeForest to improve to 20-3 overall and 12-0 in Badger East Conference play.
Winners of eight of their last nine, the Warriors have had some close games recently. On Monday, Feb. 7, Waunakee edged a spirited Norski team 3-1 on Senior Night. No statistics were available at press time.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Warriors had to stave off Milton, exploding for four goals in the second period. David Emerich had a big first period, scoring an unassisted goal to make it 1-0 and then assisting on Pavel Rettig’s tally.
Waunakee entered the second period up 2-1, before Brayden Olstad scored 2:57 in to extend the Warriors’ lead to 3-1, as Kevin Schufreider assisted.
Milton got one back moments later, but Mikkelson notched an unassisted goal and Rettig scored two in a row for Waunakee, with Sully Scadden getting helpers on both and Emerich assisting on the second.
Milton cut the deficit to 6-4 with 2:14 left but could get no closer.
Waunakee led in shots 38-31, with Warrior goalies Logan Walmer saving 11 of 13 and Jaxon Birrenkott recording 16 saves.
Rettig paced the Warriors with a hat trick, while Emerich had a three-point game, with a goal and two assists. Scadden finished with a pair of assists.
Taking to the ice on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Waunakee scored two third-period goals to emerge victorious over McFarland, 4-2. The first period was scoreless.
Jordan Bavery gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the second period, as Schufrieder, Scadden and Adrian Wagner got the assists.
However, the Spartans tied it before the second period ended. Daniel Gumley put Waunakee ahead for good 3:38 into the third period, as Rettig assisted. Then, Gumley assisted on a goal by Emerich with four minutes to play.
In net, Walmer saved 28 of 30 shots. Waunakee outshot McFarland 21-9 in the second period, but the totals were close by the end of the game. The Warriors finished with 35 shots.
Waunakee ends the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Ice Pond against Fond du Lac Springs.
The postseason starts for the Warriors on Feb. 18 at home at 7 p.m. Seeded No. 2, Wauankee will face the winner of Madison Memorial and Madison West.