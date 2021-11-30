Overtime hours are adding up for the Waunakee High School boys hockey team.
To start the season, the Warriors had to go to extra time against Middleton and Fond du Lac. They split the two games after giving up two-goal leads in both contests.
Just getting back to performing in front of the home crowd was a big deal for everybody, as Waunakee kicked off the 2021-22 campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over Middleton on Saturday, Nov. 20. It was the Warriors’ first home game at The Ice Pond since the February 2020 playoff game against Cedarburg.
“Obviously, the kids were really excited to see the fans,” said Kevin Stormer, a Warriors’ assistant coach. “We had 400 people there. It was our Hockey Fights Cancer night, and the guys came out and played with energy. We had two power-play goals early on, and we were able to get off to a good start.”
Waunakee is 2-1 overall after going 1-1 at a tournament hosted by the University School of Milwaukee over Thanksgiving weekend. That’s been a tradition for the Warriors for the past six or seven years, but they had to skip it last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next up for Waunakee is a rivalry game at the Ice Pond on Saturday, Dec. 4, against the DeForest co-op.
Waunakee 4, Middleton 3 OT
The Warriors scored a pair of goals on the power play in the first period, as Jordan Bavery netted an unassisted goal 4:56 in and Pavel Rettig added another six minutes later off an assist from McCarthy Reed.
Waunakee outshot Middleton 12-8 in the first period, but the Cardinals turned the tables on the Warriors the rest of regulation, with a 28-14 shot advantage.
Middleton cut the deficit in half 1:57 into the second period, but Erik Mikkelson tallied a shorthanded goal two and a half minutes later, as Jack Witanen got the helper.
Leading 3-1, Waunakee seemed to have the game in hand, but two Vince Kalscheur goals allowed Middleton to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Early in the extra session, Waunakee had to kill off a minor penalty. Then, it was Middleton’s turn. The Warriors got their third power-play goal of the night, when Kevin Schufreider lit the lamp off assists from Rettig and Mikkelson.
In net, Waunakee goalie Logan Walmer saved 36 shots.
Fond du Lac 6, Waunakee 5 2OT
The Warriors let another lead slip away on Friday, Nov. 26. This time it cost them a win.
After a scoring barrage in the first period, the game was knotted at 3-3. The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead, before Waunakee reeled off three straight goals – one by Reed and two by David Emerich. Rettig assisted on all three goals, with Schufreider getting helpers on two of them and Mikkelson also notching an assist.
However, Fond du Lac was able to tie it up before the first period ended. Emerich picked up the hat trick 1:14 into the second period, and Reed scored on the power play to put Waunakee ahead 5-3.
“We thought we had learned our lesson,” said Stormer, but Fond du Lac was able to even it up at 5-5.
In the first overtime session, Waunakee had scoring chances, but couldn’t convert. In the second OT, the two teams went 3-on-3, which allowed Fond du Lac star Brent Sabel to have space to create, according to Stormer.
It took only 33 seconds for Sabel to score the game-winner.
Waunakee 4, University School of Milwaukee 2
“It was important for us to get out of the tournament 2-1,” said Stormer, and the Warriors went out and took care of business.
He added, “USM is always pretty competitive, and they have good players. We focused again on getting a good start, but we wanted to put together a whole game.”
Outshooting USM 34-25, the Warriors fell behind 1-0 after the opening period. Rettig evened things at 1-1 at the 13:57 mark of the second period, with Mikkelson and Reed assisting. USM snatched the lead back early in the third frame, but Waunakee scored the next three goals to secure the victory.
First, it was Emerich who scored an unassisted goal. He then assisted on Reed’s goal five minutes later, along with Brayden Olstad, as Waunakee took its first lead. Schufreider got an empty-netter to account for the last score.
Avoiding penalties helped, as Waunakee only had to kill four power plays. Walmer saved 23 of 25 shots in goal for the Warriors.