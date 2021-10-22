The Wildcat Youth Hockey Association will host a Try Hockey For Free clinic at the Ice Pond at Waunakee on Saturday, Nov. 6, as part of Hockey Week Across America.
Starting at 12 p.m. and running until 1:30 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are welcome to join the Wildcats to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn basic skills in a fun, safe environment.
“Our club’s philosophy is based on supporting the development of all kids and encouraging them to give their best when they’re on the ice,” says Matt Saltzberry, president of the Wildcat Youth Hockey Association. “Most of all, we want kids to have fun, with big smiles on their faces, and for their families to enjoy watching them learn new skills.”
USA Hockey’s Try Hockey program, with the support of the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs, among others, is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform for introducing children to the sport free of charge. USA Hockey has about 450 locations offering this unique opportunity to kids nationwide.
To register for this Try Hockey For Free event, please visit www.TryHockeyForFree.com.
For more information, please contact the Wildcat Youth Hockey Association at info@wildcathockey.org. The Ice Pond is located at 1110 Prairie View Dr. in Waunakee.