There’s plenty of “power” in the Waunakee boys’ hockey team’s power play.
Going 2-for-2 with the man advantage, the Warriors iced McFarland, 9-4, on Friday, Dec. 17, for their sixth straight win.
“Our power play is running at 55%, which is unheard of,” said Waunakee Head Coach Eric Olson. “We’re really finding open guys, and we made a few minor adjustments, even though we scored on our first one. We saw some holes in their team structure that we thought we could exploit. These kids are very coachable. When you can let them know where to go, and they go there and do what’s expected, it’s nice to coach them.”
At 7-1 overall, the Warriors are 5-0 in Badger East Conference play. Even though their streak of four straight games scoring 10 goals or more was broken by McFarland, it was still another offensive explosion for Waunakee.
The Warriors got off to another hot start, outshooting McFarland 25-5 in the first period, with David Emerich lighting the lamp 58 seconds into the game off an assist from McCarthy Reed. About two minutes later, Daniel Gumley found the back of the net, as Reed and Pavel Rettig assisted.
Up 2-0, Waunakee allowed the Spartans (4-4 overall, 3-2 in the Badger East) to get back in the game on even-strength goals by Payton Hauge and Simeon Pommerening.
The Warriors wrestled the lead back later in the first period, as Rettig scored on the power play. Emerich and Erik Mikkelson registered assists on the goal.
The second period was all Waunakee, as the Warriors netted four straight goals to blow the game open. Emerich struck first, scoring 44 seconds into the period off a feed from Rettig, and he scored again five minutes later for Waunakee’s second power-play goal. Rettig and Brayden Olstad assisted for the Warriors.
Gumley collected his second goal of the night, as Reed and Jordan Bavery got the assists, to make it 6-2 at the 10:21 mark of the second period. Kevin Schufreider tallied for Waunakee next, with Reed getting the helper.
As he did all night, Emerich opened the scoring in the third period, netting a goal off a pass from Schufreider at 2:50 into the final frame. Rettig capped the scoring for Waunakee. Emerich and Olstad assisted on the goal.
What a night it was for Emerich, who pushed four goals across and assisted on two others. Reed totaled four assists on the night, while Rettig finished with two goals and three assists. Olstad had two assists.
Facing 30 shots on goal, Logan Walmer made 26 saves in net for Waunakee.
“It was a good test for the kids,” said Olson. “McFarland’s first line has good players, and they have good speed. We outshot them 25-5 in the first period. We just made a couple of mistakes, and when you do that against good players, you can give up some goals. The second and third periods, we played to win, we moved the puck and we stepped up on the defensive side.”
On Tuesday night, Waunakee plays host to 7-1 Verona in a battle between two of the area’s best teams.