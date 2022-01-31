They got a second chance. Now, the Waunakee boys’ hockey is hoping for a third.
At the famed Groundhog Tournament, a tired Warriors team lost 10-3 to Madison Edgewood.
Waunakee is now 17-3 overall, with two of the Warriors’ losses coming at the hands of the Crusaders.
“I don’t think the score is indicative of how we played,” said Waunakee Head Coach Eric Olson, whose team led 2-1 after the first period. “We’ve just to take it and learn from it.”
The good news for the Warriors is they’re still 9-0 in Badger East Conference play, sitting atop the league standings.
As for Edgewood, Olson and the Warriors want another shot at Edgewood (15-3 overall, 7-0 in the Badger West).
“We just need to find the right formula and potion to fix it and conquer them,” said Olson.
Waunakee has four games left in the regular season. After playing a scheduled game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at McFarland, the Warriors return home to the Ice Pond to take on Milton on Saturday, Feb. 5 and DeForest on Monday, Feb. 7.
Waunakee 9, Monona Grove 4
To get into the winner’s bracket of the Groundhog, the Warriors had to take care of the Silver Eagles first in a conference match-up.
They blitzed Monona Grove early, scoring the first four goals of the game. Kevin Schufreider, David Emerich, Jack Wiitanen and Pavel Rettig lit the lamp, putting Waunakee up 4-0 in the game’s first 13:16, as the Warriors outshot the Silver Eagles 22-7 in the first period.
Emerich, Erik Mikkelson, Brayden Olstad and McCarthy Reed got assists on those goals, and Emerich opened the scoring in the second period with an unassisted shorthanded goal 1:16 in.
Reed and Mikkelson also tallied goals in the second period, as Waunakee took a 7-3 lead into the third period.
Rettig and Gavin Cisewski had goals in the third period for the Warriors. Emerich and Rettig each had two goals and an assist, while Olstad finished with three assists and Mikkelson, Reed and Schufreider all collected a goal and an assist.
Olson said he was able to play a lot of players in the game.
“I thought the kids stepped up and moved the puck to each other, supported each other and moved us all over the ice,” said Olson.
In net, Logan Walmer came up with 21 saves to get the win.
Waunakee 3, Madison Memorial 0
On Friday, Jan. 28, playing at Tubbs Rink In Sun Prairie, the Warriors changed up tactics to blank the Spartans.
“I think we wore them down,” said Olson. “They have two really good (offensive) defensemen, and we did some soft dumps so that they had to go get the pucks in the corner, and we’d get right on them and then used our cycling down low.”
The game was scoreless for a long stretch in the first period, before Mikkelson broke the ice 13:31 into the game off an assist from Reed.
Already up 1-0, Waunakee scored on the power play 4:22 into the second period, as Emerich found the back of the net. Mikkelson added an insurance goal later in the period, with Rettig and Olstad assisting.
Walmer totaled 30 saves to secure the shutout.
Madison Edgewood 10, Waunakee 3
After falling behind 1-0, Reed and Mikkelson scored unassisted goals in the first period to put the Warriors ahead by a goal.
“We played well in the first period,” said Olson. “We came out on fire, but I think the speed of their first line, even though their second line scored goals … we expended a lot of energy trying to hold down their first line, and we struggled to keep up with the speed of their first line.”
Edgewood scored three goals in the first 16:26 of the second period to go up 4-2. The backbreaker, according to Olson, was an unassisted goal by Cody Menzel 12 seconds later that was a thing of beauty.
“That was one of the best goals all year,” said Olson. “He used his speed and craftiness to get past three guys and put the puck past Logan. That made it 5-2 and took our emotions away.”
Olson emptied the bench after that, sending in reinforcements for an exhausted Warrior team, as a flurry of penalties were called. It got out of hand from there.
Reed finished with two goals, as Mikkelson netted the other. Rettig and Olstad had assists.