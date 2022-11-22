Emerich skates with the puck

Waunakee’s David Emerich (2) skates with the puck for the Warriors last season. One of the leading scorers in the state in 2021-22, Emerich is one of the key returnees for the Warriors this season.

 Peter Lindblad

Graduation hit the Waunakee boys’ hockey program hard.

In all, a total of 15 letterwinners have departed from a Badger East Conference championship team that went 25-4 overall and finished 12-0 in league play. Plus, the Warriors have a new coach, as Kevin Stormer takes over for Eric Olson.