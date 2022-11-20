Eric Olson has reportedly decided to step down as head coach of the Waunakee boys’ hockey team.
Kevin Stormer is filling in as interim coach, and he led the Warriors into their first game of the season Saturday at Middleton, where Waunakee lost 10-1.
“The Warriors family and Ice Pond Community thank (coach Olson) for his time, knowledge, financial, and enthusiastic contributions to the rink and the Warrior Hockey program,” said Stormer.
It was a rough start for Stormer and the Warriors on Saturday.
“There’s not much to say about a 10-1 loss that can’t be summed up on the scoresheet,” said Stormer. “We had a good first period, weathered their storm. [It was] both teams’ first game of the year. [We] were trailing but were creating chances and felt confident about where we were. We had a goal called back, so the offensive chances were there.”
Too many whistles by the referees made it a choppy game for Waunakee.
“It felt like the rest of the game was filled with penalties, and the flow of the game was lost,” said Stormer. “When you play too much special teams, it ruins our line combos and limits our ability to roll lines and get a lot of guys involved in the game.”
Waunakee opens the 2022-23 season with an 0-1 record. The Warriors travel to River Hills on Friday and Saturday for a tournament hosted by the University School of Milwaukee. The team is young this year.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year (16 that dressed for varsity), so there’s a lot of inexperience at the varsity level on our team this year,” said Stormer. “I think because of all that inexperience, we are going to go through a process that’s going to take more than one game to find the right line combinations, and see what players are going to step up to allow us to compete at the high level we want to be at. It’s a tough schedule this year. We head to USM after Thanksgiving for a tournament with USM, Bay Port, and Fondy. We’re looking forward to the week of practice and getting to work, and be ready to compete next weekend.”