Some home cooking was just what the Waunakee boys’ hockey team needed.
The Warriors outscored Stoughton and Milton by a combined score of 14-1 to extend their winning streak to three games.
Getting past Stoughton was the first order of business, as Waunakee blanked the Vikings 7-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Ice Pond.
“Stoughton was an important game for us to keep our positive momentum going,” said Kevin Stormer, head coach of Waunakee (3-2 overall, 2-0 in Badger East Conference play). “They are a team that’s going to struggle this year, and I give their kids credit for playing hard the whole game.”
Seven different Warriors tallied goals against Stoughton, with David Emerich breaking the ice 10:37 into the game, as Sullivan Scadden and Reis Hermanson notched assists. Tate Schmidt scored about a minute later to make it 2-0, with Cassius Eller assisting.
Donovan Olday and Michael Gruetzmacher scored goals for the Warriors in the second period, with Wade Bryan getting the helper on Olday’s goal. Eller scored one of Waunakee’s three third period goals and assisted on Keegan Jacobson’s goal, along with Schmidt. Tyler Knapp also found the back of the net for Waunakee’s fifth goal.
Schmidt finished with a goal and two assists, as did Eller. Emerich had a goal and an assist in the win, while Jaxon Birrenkott saved all 14 shots he faced in net to get the shutout.
“Our message was to prevent bad habits from developing and keep playing the ‘right way,’” said Stormer. “Our guys did a good job of playing our game, getting pucks in behind their D and creating a cycle and established forecheck. We didn’t have a lot of ‘one and done’ offensive chances, where we could sustain pressure in their end. It was an all-around team win. We had several players record their first varsity goal, and it was a good way to end our home opener and get the conference schedule started with a win and two points.”
Waunakee 7, Milton 1
On Thursday, the Warriors torched Milton for five goals in the first period to cruise to victory. The outshot the Red Hawks 56-10.
“We knew Milton would be a tougher challenge,” said Stormer. “They recently had a competitive game with Beaver Dam, who makes it tough on a lot of teams, so Milton was going to require another full team effort and attention to detail. Again, we stressed sticking with good habits and preventing bad ones. We have a lot of guys that we feel comfortable putting on the ice, something that can be an advantage for us, so getting Milton tired by working in their D zone was important.”
Waunakee was on fire in the first period, as Logan Dargenio scored a pair of goals, with Olday, Schmidt and Emerich getting the other three. Olday and Schmidt also tallied goals in the third period, as did Justin Schnell. Gavin Cisewski, Jacobson, Schmidt, Calvin Behnke, Carter Allison, Scadden and Hermanson had assists. Behnke dished out two assists on the night, while Olday had two goals.
“It was a special night for our kids and community,’ said Stormer. “We had teacher appreciation night, so it was cool to see all the kids’ favorite teachers wearing hockey jerseys and spending time at the Ice Pond supporting our young men. The pep band was there, so the atmosphere was really electric and fun to be a part of. The boys really embraced the atmosphere, and played their best all-around team game.”
Goalie Aaron Graves took his turn in net for Waunakee and had nine saves.
“Aaron Graves got his first varsity win in net for us,” said Stormer. “We had a good week last week, getting above .500 and off to a 2-0 conference start. We can’t live and play looking through the rear view mirror, though. We have another big conference game at Beaver Dam Thursday night. They always play hard and tough at their rink. We expect the same when we make the trip this year. We follow that up with a trip to Fondy to play St. Mary Springs, a D2 powerhouse the last three years.”