Taking down the No. 1 ranked team in Division 2 on the road was satisfying.
Beating rival DeForest was a nice gift, too, as the Waunakee boys’ hockey team’s winning streak reached five games with a 10-1 romp over the Norskies at the Ice Pond on Monday, Dec. 12.
“Most of these kids have grown up playing with each other on the Wildcats, and now they get to play against each other,” said Kevin Stormer, head coach of the Warriors. “It always provides a special spark to the atmosphere in the rink.”
That would be the top story most weeks, but the Warriors’ 2-1 upset of St. Mary’s Springs Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10, garnered the biggest headline.
“This is a game we’ve played over the last six years or so,” said Stormer. “Even though it’s a non-conference and non-sectional game, we look forward to the challenge of playing a perennial top ranked team in the state.”
Now 5-3 overall, Waunakee is 3-0 in Badger East Conference play. The Warriors currently sit in second place behind 4-0 Monona Grove.
Waunakee 2, St. Mary’s Springs Academy 1
After a scoreless first period, the Warriors lit the lamp twice in the second on goals by Michael Gruetzmacher and David Emerich.
“They’re a fast team that moves the puck well and will capitalize on mistakes,” said Stormer. “It took all 51 minutes, a full team effort, and a great performance by Jaxon in net to secure that win. I think it also provided our guys with some confidence that they can compete with top teams.”
Jordan Bavery and Tate Schmidt assisted on Gruetzmacher’s goal, which put Waunakee up 1-0 5:47 into the second period. Coming about 10 minutes later, Emerich’s shorthanded was unassisted.
Goalie Jaxon Birrenkott was impressive in net, saving 29 of 30 shots.
Waunakee 10, DeForest 1
Feeling good coming off the win at St. Mary’s, the Warriors stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and put the game way with a seven-goal outburst in the second period.
“Coming off a good win Saturday, we wanted to continue that momentum,” said Stormer. “It was really a two-minute stretch to start the second period that kind of took the life out of their side, I think. We came out really strong, to the tune of three goals in about two minutes. Each of the goals came from a different line as well, so to have three lines buzzin’ right away was great.”
The Warriors emptied their bench in the victory.
“We were able to get our Swedish exchange student Joel some varsity action as well in the third period,” said Stormer. “It was a good game to get a lot of guys involved, playing and on the scoresheet. Calvin Behnke got his first varsity goal. It was a nice way to end a stretch of 3 games in five days.”
Waunakee 6, Beaver Dam 1
It was closer than the final score would indicate. To go on the road and get a victory against the Golden Beavers is no easy task.
“We knew that Beaver Dam would be a tough team to play against, especially in their building,” said Stormer. “They always play hard and never quit. They make you earn a win up there. It was their teddy bear toss game, so the rink was full and they came out strong. It certainly never really felt like a 6-1 game.”
Playing on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Warriors took an early lead on a goal by Emerich 5:58 into the game, with Bavary and Behnke assisting. About seven minutes later, Schmidt tallied, with Keegan Jacobson and Tyler Knapp getting the helpers. Emerich scored two goals in the second period and added another in the third to lead Waunakee with a four-goal night. Michael Cutrano capped the scoring for the Warriors with an unassisted goal. Bavary finished with two assists.
“Even though we were ahead 2-0 after the first, I didn’t think we played our best,” said Stormer. “We came out really strong in the second period. David Emerich had a couple quick goals, and it gave us a 4-0 lead. BD doesn’t quit, though, and they kept skating and playing hard. They’re a well-coached team full of seniors that don’t stop until the final horn.”
Birrenkott and Aaron Graves shared the goalkeeping duties, combining for 35 saves.
“We have a big week ahead of us still,” said Stormer. “McFarland comes to town Friday night looking to contend for the conference title. They’re a good team with skilled players so we will need to be sharp and on our game for them. And then we go to Verona Saturday. Verona is looking like one of the top teams in the state and will require our best effort on Saturday.”