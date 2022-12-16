Schmidt on the chase
Tate Schmidt (3) chases a McFarland puck handler in the Waunakee boys’ hockey team’s key 5-2 Badger East Conference win at the Ice Pond on Friday. Schmidt had a hat trick for the Warriors.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Tate Schmidt and David Emerich had worked up quite an appetite.

Hungry for goals, they combined for five of them in the Waunakee boys’ hockey team’s 5-2 Badger East Conference win at the Ice Pond over McFarland.