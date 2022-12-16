Tate Schmidt and David Emerich had worked up quite an appetite.
Hungry for goals, they combined for five of them in the Waunakee boys’ hockey team’s 5-2 Badger East Conference win at the Ice Pond over McFarland.
Tate Schmidt and David Emerich had worked up quite an appetite.
Hungry for goals, they combined for five of them in the Waunakee boys’ hockey team’s 5-2 Badger East Conference win at the Ice Pond over McFarland.
It was a tight 2-1 game until the Spartans were called for a five-minute major penalty with 7:46 left in the game.
“We call that an ‘all you can eat buffet,’” said Kevin Stormer, head coach of the Warriors, now 7-2 overall on the season and 5-0 on the season.
During that stretch, Emerich scored a pair of goals and Schmidt lit the lamp once as Waunakee broke the game open. It was a big win for the Warriors. Both teams are considered contenders to win the Badger East in 2022-23.
“We’ve got a young team,” said Emerich. “We’re putting it all together. We had a tough loss to Middleton in the opener, but we put the nose to the ice and started grinding.”
Since that 10-1 loss to Middleton on Nov. 19, Waunakee has gone 7-1. The Warriors are riding a seven-game winning streak.
A crucial moment against McFarland came in the second period, when Waunakee killed off a 5-on-3 penalty.
“We had active sticks, we were moving our feet and getting in passing lanes,” said Stormer, explaining how the Warriors kept the Spartans from making hay during the two-man advantage. “We were playing disciplined and not chasing pucks.”
Schmidt said the team is developing a good chemistry.
Next up for the Warriors is a game on Saturday at Verona. The Wildcats are looking to avenge last year’s loss. Waunakee has won three of the last four against Verona, a perennial state hockey power.
“They’re coming for us,” said Stormer. “They don’t care that we graduated 16 seniors. They want to be beat Waunakee.”
Look for more commentary and details on this game, plus quotes from Emerich and Schmidt, who are playing together again after two years apart. Schmidt has returned to playing high school hockey after playing the last two seasons for the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals “AAA” team.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.