Girls hockey: Cap City Cougars in action
Dec 14, 2022
The Cap City Cougars fell to 1-8 on the season after a pair of road losses.Facing the eight-school Coulee Region co-op on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Cougars fell 6-0, as McKenna LaFleur finished with a hat trick for the home team.Izzy Hahn saved 33 shots.Going to Beloit on Monday, Dec. 12, Cap City was edged 2-1. Lilly Wagner lit the lamp with 1:09 left in the game to cut the deficit to one goal, as Brooke Ayres assisted.Hahn finished with 19 saves in net.Slated to play the Lightning in Mequon on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Cougars will travel to Ashwaubenon to face Bay Area on Friday, Dec. 16.