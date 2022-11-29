That first win sure felt good.
After dropping the first two games of the season, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team edged Fond du Lac 4-3 on Saturday, Nov. 26, at a tournament hosted by University School of Milwaukee, as David Emerich scored the game-winner on a power play.
“We play Fond du Lac in our Summer 151 League and typically have good games with them,” said Kevin Stormer, head coach of the Warriors. “Going into the game, I felt if we could string a full 51-minute game together that we would come out on top. We are both young and inexperienced teams. There's not a ‘must-win’ game this early, but we definitely didn't want to start 0-3 coming into our home and conference openers (this week).”
Emerich is off to a hot start as Wauankee’s leading goal scorer.
“David Emerich netted his fourth goal of the year off a nice rebound from a shot Wade Bryan put on net,” said Stormer.
Tate Schmidt also assisted on Emerich’s late goal, which came at the 13:30 mark of the third period. Waunakee (1-2 overall) then staved off a Fond du Lac team that was hungry to get the equalizer.
“They made a real push at the end when we got sloppy defensively, stopped moving our feet, and got caught on long shifts,” said Stormer. “Even though Fondy tried to get the goalie out for the extra attacker we stayed disciplined, nobody tried to be a hero, and we battled to the final horn playing hard defense. It was a great team win to end the weekend and get some positive momentum going into our conference matchups this week with Stoughton and Milton.”
Emerich scored two goals for Waunakee, while Schmidt had a goal and two assists. Gavin Cisewski had the Warriors’ other goal. Carter Allison and Tyler Knapp also dished out assists for Waunakee.
Coming off a season-opening loss to Middleton on Nov. 19, the Warriors entered the tourney seeking to bounce back. They opened it with a 6-1 loss to the University School of Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 25. Emerich had Waunakee’s lone goal, cutting the Warriors’ deficit to 2-1 in the second period. Logan Dargenio assisted on the goal.
“We were very much looking forward to the weekend tournament and the chance to get back out there and compete,” said Stormer. “We knew USM would be a good team, and we would have to improve on the details from the Middleton game.”
Waunakee looked good early on.
“I thought we could have been in the lead after the first period and played a good second period,” said Stormer. “Pucks just didn't bounce our way, we couldn't bang home a rebound goal to swing some momentum, and our power play is still trying to find its footing. I felt confident that we were still in the game going into the third period, and if we just kept at it that one would go our way. Unfortunately, that didn't happen and USM kind of took over. We got caught flat footed too much, and they have players that don't miss ‘Grade A’ scoring chances.”
USM scored three goals in the third period to pull away. In the aftermath, the Warriors had a quick turnaround to get their season back on track.
“The beautiful thing about high school hockey is the opportunity to play another game in a short period of time … in this case less than 24 hours,” said Stormer. “We did a lot of things better against USM than we did against Middleton, so we were confident we could get a split on the weekend and go 1-1.”
Cap City Cougars
The Cap City Cougars’ girls’ hockey co-op won its first game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 26, as they blanked Brookfield 1-0.
Now 1-4 overall, the Cougars and Brookfield were scoreless through two periods and most of the third, before Paige Nowinski broke the ice with a goal at the 15:33 mark. Brooke Ayres got the assist, as goalie Izzy Hahn saved all 15 shots for Cap City.
The game took place at Hartland, at the Howard G. Mullett Ice Center.
Cap City played two games there on Friday, Nov. 25, when the Cougars lost 3-1 to Arrowhead and 6-0 to the Lakeshore Lightning.
The Cougars and Arrowhead were tied 1-1 at the end of the second period. The Warhawks scored two goals in the third period to go up for good. Marli Davenport scored on the power play in the second period for Cap City, as GeorgiaRae Samuelson and Grace Allison assisted.
Arrowhead outshot the Cougars 36-17, as Hahn saved 33 shots in net.
The Lakeshore Lightning skated out to a 5-0 lead by the end of the second period, outshooting Cap City 48-25 for the game. Under siege, Hahn came up with 42 saves in the loss.
Just a few days earlier, the Lightning edged Cap City 3-1, despite the Cougars taking a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Samuelson scored on the power play seven minutes into the game to put Cap City on top, as Davenport and Simone Dunai notched assists on the goal.
In goal, Hahn made 31 saves.