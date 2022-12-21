Many happy returns
Tate Schmidt (3) is congratulated after scoring a goal in a game earlier this season. Schmidt is playing for the Waunakee boys’ hockey team after spending two years with the Milwaukee Admirals Jr. “AAA” team.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Tate Schmidt wanted to return. All he needed was a little persuading.

“I was begging him to come back,” said David Emerich, with a laugh. Emerich is a junior forward for the Waunakee boys’ hockey team.