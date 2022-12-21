Tate Schmidt wanted to return. All he needed was a little persuading.
“I was begging him to come back,” said David Emerich, with a laugh. Emerich is a junior forward for the Waunakee boys’ hockey team.
Tate Schmidt wanted to return. All he needed was a little persuading.
“I was begging him to come back,” said David Emerich, with a laugh. Emerich is a junior forward for the Waunakee boys’ hockey team.
After two seasons with the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals “AAA” program, Schmidt is playing for the Warriors, and he’s making an impact, leading Waunakee in scoring with 24 points.
Waunakee is off to a 7-3 start in 2022-23, with the partnership of Emerich and Schmidt a big reason for the Warriors’ surprising success. There were questions about the Waunakee team after the Warriors lost 16 seniors from last year’s squad.
Emerich has 16 goals and 19 points for Waunakee, with Schmidt setting up a lot of them. Schmidt has 11 goals and a team-high 13 assists.
“We’ve got a little chemistry, because we’ve been good friends for a long time,” said Schmidt.
Emerich added, “Now, we’re buzzing together, scoring goals, winning games.”
When interviewed, Emerich and Schmidt were coming off a game where they combined for five goals in a key 5-2 Badger East Conference win over McFarland. Waunakee sits atop the conference with a 5-0 record.
Schmidt based his decision to play for Waunakee this year on wanting that high school experience. He wanted to play in front of Warrior fans at the Ice Pond, and he wanted to skate with his friends, like Emerich.
The two played three years together on the Madison Capitols in junior hockey.
His time with the Admirals’ juniors’ program was fruitful. During the 2021-22 regular season, Schmidt totaled 34 points – nine goals and 25 assists – as the Admirals’ fourth leading scorer.
“It was a good experience,” said Schmidt. “It was a grind, traveling across the country. But it was a good time. I got good coaching, and there were a lot of highly skilled players. It was highly competitive.”
Schmidt has brought what he’s learned about the “ins and outs of goal scoring,” as he put it, to a young Warriors’ team that’s rounding into shape.
Kevin Stormer, head coach of Waunakee, described Schmidt as “a very talented, smart and skilled player” prior to the season. Emerich was one of the leading scorers in the state a year ago.
“While we look for those guys to drive our offensive bus, we have some good complimentary offensive players like Carter Allison, Gavin Cisewski, Logan Dargenio that we will look to contribute as well,” Stormer added. “The offensive philosophy is to score goals.”
Waunakee has bounced back after a 10-1 season-opening loss to Middleton. It appears the youthful Warriors are growing up fast.
“We’re a young team, and I think we’ll be better from here on out,” said Emerich.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.