The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved an Executive Staff recommendation to move the Boys and Girls State Hockey Tournaments to Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, effective in March, 2023, at its September meeting today.

“We are excited about the opportunity to host the upcoming WIAA Boys and Girls State Hockey Championships at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena,” WIAA Assistant Director LeVar Ridgeway said. “With the move, we look forward to creating a great State championship atmosphere for our student-athletes, coaches and fans in a hockey centric facility.”