Sitting at 6-7 on the season, the Waunakee girls’ lacrosse was looking for a shot in the arm.
The Warriors got it when they knocked off highly ranked Middleton on Monday, May 16, edging the Cardinals 7-6 in a double overtime thriller, despite being decimated by injuries.
“This was an exciting and well-deserved win for the girls against a very talented Middleton team. Middleton is very evenly matched with us – they were ranked 12th in the state and us 13th going into the game,” said Waunakee Head Coach Erin Moran. “Two of our starting defenders were out with injuries and another got injured during the game, but goalie Cici Endres and defenders Bella Berg and Emma Hunter kept us locked down on defense.”
Sam Gehling, Payton Ross and Alexa Berg each had two goals for Waunakee, while Grace Bernards had the other. Endres made six saves on the night in goal.
“It was one of those games that showed the importance of being versatile on the field – our midfielders were able to step in to assist on defense and our various units were able to adjust their setups to Middleton's offense and defense,” said Moran. ‘Payton Ross scored the sudden victory goal in double OT and played really well on the draw circle throughout the game with seven draw controls on the night.”
Ross also forced a turnover, as did Maecie Roghan, Olivia Endres and Alana Ellis.
Going over the team’s last four games, the Warriors lost to Oregon 13-10 on Monday, May 9, even though Gehling erupted for five goals. Roghan tallied twice, while Ross, Lexi Addie and Lauren Lobner all had goals, too, for Waunakee. Roghan and Alexa Berg each recorded assists, as Olivia Endres caused four turnovers and Ross won eight of nine draw controls.
Moran said the game was similar to a 15-10 loss the Warriors suffered against Hudson two days earlier – another back-and-forth affair.
“We matched each other throughout the first half, but we gave up some quick goals and weren’t able to fully close that gap in the second half,” said Moran. “Were down by as much as six at one point and came within two at the end. We did a better job than previous games to find the right balance of maintaining possession while risking losing it to get the ball in the back of the net.”
Ranked No. 7 in the state, Oregon got sterling play from its goaltender.
“Oregon’s goalie played well really and had some great clears which got the ball back down in our defensive unit quicker than we were used to,” said Moran. ‘Our defense has been really clicking and playing outstanding to earn possession for the rest of their team. They are a selfless, gritty bunch and it’s really neat to see their hard work play off in games like this. They keep us steady in games when we aren’t making shots and having unforced turnovers.’
Oregon’s win over Waunakee was its first since 2014.
Waunakee traveled to Hudson on Saturday, May 7, and blasted Superior 20-4. Gehling peppered the net with four goals, as Bernards and Roghan also had hat tricks. Tori Bialkowski and Quinn Bogost netted two goals apiece, as Annika Quint, Emma Hunter, Alexa Berg, Maya Grasee, Lexi Addie and Sydney Walters had one each. Alana Ellis notched three groundballs.
“This game immediately followed the game against Hudson and the girls picked it up right where they left off on the next field over,” said Moran. “We took a quick lead and never looked back, with 11 different girls scoring during the game. It was a good reflection of how well we were moving the ball around the field.”
The Warriors made up for a tough defeat at the hands of Hudson, as Gehling again had five goals, to go with two assists. Roghan notched another hat trick and had a pair of helpers, as Addie and Berg also had goals. Stella Lowery also had an assist, with Ross causing three turnovers and Berg collecting two of them. Endres made nine saves in net.
“This game started really even, back and forth goal scoring,” said Moran. ‘We lost a bit of momentum during the first half and were down by a few at halftime. We made some key adjustments, but Hudson started the second half strong and extended their lead to eight.”
Undeterred, Waunakee rallied.
“We came back and scored a handful of unanswered goals – really picking up the pace and matching the level of midfield pressure and aggression,” said Moran. “Our defense played extremely well and kept steady throughout the game, but when we had the ball, we still had a few missed shots and turnovers that Hudson was able to capitalize on to keep their lead. The girls played really well and the most cohesive they had all season.”