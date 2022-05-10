featured hot Boys Lacrosse Waunakee boys' lacrosse drop a pair of matches plindblad plindblad Author email May 10, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team gets ready to take the field on Youth Night recently. Contributed On Youth Night recently, the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team and various young players honor the National Anthem. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No. 1 Oregon came to town on Monday, May 9.In a battle of ranked teams, the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team fell 13-6 to drop to 6-3 overall on the season.Six different Warriors scored goals, including Charlie King, Wade Bryan, Pavel Rettig, Tommy Raemisch, Harry Taylor and Brayden Olstad.Rettig and Taylor also contributed assists, as Bryan racked up five groundballs, Rettig totaled four and Olstad and Sam Hogland had two apiece.Olstad also finished with four forced turnovers/takeaways, while Jordan Bavery collected three and Bryan and Jack Wiitanen finished with two each.The Warriors were also edged by Kettle Moraine this past week 9-8 in overtime. That match was played on May 5.King had a hat trick, as Carter Blackburn and Rettig poured in two goals apiece and Bryan chipped in with one.Blackburn and King also each had two assists, as Bryan added one. Olstad led the way in groundballs, collecting four. Brandon Sawicki, Erik Mikkelson and King had one groundball apiece.Olstad again paced the team in groundballs, totaling five. Nate Samson totaled three groundballs, while Bryan, Rettig, Wiitanen and Bavery had one each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now LZ Ventures looks to redevelop Westport restaurant into high-rise apartment building Nowhere to grow: In Waunakee, few industrial areas left for expanding companies New restaurant to open later this month Town of Westport Plan Commission not sold on Nau-Ti-Gal apartment proposal Waunakee Village Board split on referendum question Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!