No. 1 Oregon came to town on Monday, May 9.

In a battle of ranked teams, the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team fell 13-6 to drop to 6-3 overall on the season.

Six different Warriors scored goals, including Charlie King, Wade Bryan, Pavel Rettig, Tommy Raemisch, Harry Taylor and Brayden Olstad.

Rettig and Taylor also contributed assists, as Bryan racked up five groundballs, Rettig totaled four and Olstad and Sam Hogland had two apiece.

Olstad also finished with four forced turnovers/takeaways, while Jordan Bavery collected three and Bryan and Jack Wiitanen finished with two each.

The Warriors were also edged by Kettle Moraine this past week 9-8 in overtime. That match was played on May 5.

King had a hat trick, as Carter Blackburn and Rettig poured in two goals apiece and Bryan chipped in with one.

Blackburn and King also each had two assists, as Bryan added one. Olstad led the way in groundballs, collecting four. Brandon Sawicki, Erik Mikkelson and King had one groundball apiece.

Olstad again paced the team in groundballs, totaling five. Nate Samson totaled three groundballs, while Bryan, Rettig, Wiitanen and Bavery had one each.