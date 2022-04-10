By Peter Lindblad
Erin Moran was due for a promotion.
An assistant coach for the last five years, Moran was named head coach of the Waunakee girls’ lacrosse team in February, following last year’s 9-9 overall campaign and second-place conference finish.
That’s not all that’s new.
“Our program right now feels like a unique blend of tradition and experience with fresh perspectives and beginnings,” said Moran. “We have two new assistant coaches, Evan Maupin and Reilly Pfeiffer, joining returning assistant coach Erin Bolger and myself.”
Go through the roster and it’s also a mix of veterans and up-and-coming players.
“Same goes for our players,” said Moran. “We graduated a large class last year but have a lot of experienced girls back again for the 2022 season. We are certainly in this transition period, with a new head coach and lots of new players, but yet, there’s been a lot of consistency and we were able to just jump in and hit the ground running.”
The Warriors return 16 letter winners, with nine lost to graduation.
Up front, in the offensive area, Waunakee brings back starters Stella Lowery, Taty Ryan, Samantha Gehling and Maecie Roghan. Midfield starters Alexa Berg, Grace Bernards, Quinn Bogost and Payton Ross return for the Warriors, as do defensive stalwarts Emma Hunter, Cici Endres and Bella Berg.
“We have a lot of talent across the field this year, and a great core group of really holistic players,” said Moran. “That’s something we’ve been intentional about, developing well-rounded players that can make an impact in all parts of the game. Certainly, there are roles that match their skill sets and style of play better than others, but we’ve been working on helping them each be competitive no matter where they find themselves on the field in a game. It can be a challenge for some to have to really hone in those individual skills they might not use as much and be out of their comfort zone, but it’s been helping us address weak spots as a team.”
The Warriors should put a lot of points on the board. They have a host of scoring options.
“We do have a lot of depth on the attacking end again this year, even though we lost three of our starting attackers,” said Moran. “Returning this year is junior Samantha Gehling – who led our team with 43 goals in 2021 as a sophomore, which earned her first team all-conference for attack and is the second highest goals in a season in our program history. We have a lot of girls across the field that can find the back of the net when they need to. We don’t have to rely on just one or two girls to score the majority of our goals.”
If the Warriors have faith in their talent, Waunakee should be an offensive juggernaut.
“One thing that’s going to be crucial this year is developing the on-field confidence for them to drive to goal when they identify a scoring opportunity,” said Moran.
A point of emphasis on defense this year is playing together as a team. Opponents will be confronted with multiple styles.
“We are working on getting back to playing more cohesively as a defensive unit this year,” said Moran. “In past seasons we’ve run both zone defenses and man-to-man and have found success with both. We know that the best defenses are able to blend elements of both styles and adjust to the offense they are up against. The team played heavily in man-to-man in 2021, so we have a lot more players of all ages learning and relearning zone setups for the first time. We’ve also introduced a few different variations of zones, but everyone has been quick to pick up the emphasis areas of each and learn what’s needed in the different roles.”
Inexperience on defense is something the Warriors will have to overcome.
“We graduated three starting defenders, so we have a fairly young defense,” said Moran. “Led by our sophomore goalie CiCi Endres, we also have senior Emma Hunter and sophomore Bella Berg returning varsity defenders from last year. Emma, Bella and CiCi all bring good experience in high-pressure games and will now need to work together to fill in some of the vocal, on-field roles that the graduates are leaving open.”
One young defender will provide immediate help, as will a strong group of midfielders that will key the Warriors’ transition from offense to defense.
“They are joined by sophomore Ally Dupuis, a very consistent and talented [one-on-one] defender that has already fit really well into our various defensive setups,” said Moran. “The experience we have returning in the midfield is what really rounds us out on defense. Seniors Grace Bernards, Alexa Berg, Quinn Bogost and Annika Quint all are talented [one-on-one] defenders and are able to capitalize off turnovers to clear the ball quickly back up to our attacking end.”
Moran believes Verona, last year’s league champs, and Middleton are the favorites to take the Badgerland Conference title. Waunakee should be in the mix, especially if the Warriors’ young players grow up quickly.
Moran sees junior midfielder/draw specialist Payton Ross and sophomore goalie CiCi Endres as possible breakout performers for the Warriors.
About Ross, Moran said, “Payton is an extremely talented player, with an incredible awareness of the game and what’s going on around her on the field. She plays like her stick is just an extension of her body, able to snag the ball mid-air and move with it so naturally that she always seems to be a step ahead of the rest of the field. She’s really talented on the draw as well, able to draw to herself and snag it in the air to create possession for our team. Payton’s consistency and leadership across the field is something that’s going to be a huge asset to our team this year.”
Endres gained a ton of experience last season.
“We saw CiCi in roughly half of the Varsity games last year as a freshman, and she finished the 2021 season with a 47% save percentage (which was fourth in conference),” said Moran. “She has a natural quickness in goal that allows her to jump in and react to shots coming her way. Her experience in high-pressure games and in playoffs last year has already helped her step up as a vocal leader of the defense, guiding them with how to adjust to various offenses. Her passion for the game and work ethic serve her well in goal, and she’s someone that will certainly make an impact in games this spring.”
As strengths, Waunakee has a lot of creativity on offense. Moran said the Warriors are adding “more flair to the way they play … trying new shots, dodges, stick tricks, etc., in practice.” She said they have a lot chemistry on and off the field and a group of seniors with a lot of passion for the sport.
On the other hand, with all the practice and game time missed due to COVID, the Warriors have had to work on the fundamentals more, but that’s helped the team’s young players develop their skills, according to Moran.
“This is a team with a lot of grit,” said Moran. “They are determined, driven and have been so resilient in the face of adversity since 2020. That’s something we’ve talked about a lot as a team; developing a growth mindset and finding that ability to stick with things even when they get difficult. We lost a few close games last year in OT or the final seconds, or sometimes gave up early leads and just chased that gap throughout the game. They’ve recognized this in themselves and are playing like they want to come back out this season to take care of some of their unfinished business.”